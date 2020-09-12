Kendra Brummund

Kendra Brummund of Lakeville was one of 162 students selected to matriculate at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine out of an applicant pool of over 5,400 candidates.

Doctors of osteopathic medicine are fully licensed physicians who practice a “whole person” approach to medicine. Osteopathic physicians focus on preventive health care and receive extra training in the musculoskeletal system.

Brummund is the daughter of Donald and Kristine Brummund. She is a graduate of Lakeville North High School. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a bachelor of science degree in biology.

