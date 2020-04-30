The city of Lakeville will receive a $25,000 grant from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to assist it in conducting tree inventories and removing and replacing ash trees in response emerald ash borer infestations.

Minnesota communities across the state have received funding to combat emerald ash borer and manage city-owned ash trees through two DNR grants. Twenty-five communities spanning from Bemidji to Winona will receive nearly $1 million for tree inventories, management plans, ash removal, and tree planting.

“These funds will help front-line communities prepare for EAB,” said Emma Schultz, community forest project specialist with the DNR. “And in areas where the beetle is established, this funding is important to manage ash and diversify urban tree canopies.”

EAB has been confirmed in 23 Minnesota counties. To see where EAB has been confirmed, visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s interactive map at dnr.state.mn.us.

