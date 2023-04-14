Lakeville Prayer Breakfast is May 3 Apr 14, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The third annual Lakeville Prayer Breakfast will be held 7-8:30 a.m., with check-in from 6:30-7 a.m. May 3 at Brackett’s Crossing.The breakfast will include worship led by DJ Benny Krey, Divine Encounter, and Peter Eide.Rev. Carl Wesley Anderson will offer his “Love Speaks” teaching, and there will be time of prayer, testimonies, and breakfast provided by Brackett’s.People are encouraged to purchase tickets soon as seating is limited and registration closes April 30.For more information or to register, go online to lakevillefaithcommunity.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville Lakeville Prayer Breakfast Peter Eide Benny Krey Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota closes main building, consolidates real estate footprint Minnesota Valley Men’s Chorale marks 20th year Official from Burnsville’s early days turns 100 Public invited to Eagan’s Central Commons re-envision planning Farmington neighborhood fights loud trains idling E-editions Dakota County Tribune 13 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0
