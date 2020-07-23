lv park vandal.jpeg

Lakeville Police sent out this photo of damage to a new field at Aronson Park. The city said there has been a lot of vandalism in parks this summer. They encouraged people to be vigilant around the parks and report any suspicious activity to the police. “We are sad. Who would do this to our brand new (and recently seeded) field at Aronson Park?” the city said. “We’d sure like to hear from you if you know who did this!” the police wrote. Contact Lakeville Police at 952-985-2800.

