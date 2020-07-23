Lakeville Police sent out this photo of damage to a new field at Aronson Park. The city said there has been a lot of vandalism in parks this summer. They encouraged people to be vigilant around the parks and report any suspicious activity to the police. “We are sad. Who would do this to our brand new (and recently seeded) field at Aronson Park?” the city said. “We’d sure like to hear from you if you know who did this!” the police wrote. Contact Lakeville Police at 952-985-2800.
Lakeville Police seek tips after vandalism
- Photo from city of Lakeville Twitter
-
-
- 0
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Woman killed in single-vehicle accident in Princeton
- Andover woman fatally struck by Blaine driver in Princeton
- Princeton motor vehicle fatality information updated
- New Starbucks, strip mall are coming to Blaine
- Another COVID fatality: Little Falls Area Chamber announces cancellation of this year's Arts and Crafts Fair
- My Jungle Gym to open in downtown Isanti
- Eagan City Council approves affordable housing complex
- Stillwater named best small town food scene by USA Today
- Woman rescued from water in St. Louis Park
- Ask and ye shall receive doughnuts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)
- Local politicians should reveal party (2)
- Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)
- In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)
- Telling the whole story (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)
- Remember the sacrifices that gave you liberty (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.