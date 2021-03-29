The Lakeville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect of a violent assault that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in a wooded area of East Lake Community Park, 16700 Pilot Knob Road in Lakeville.
The female victim in her 40s was lured to a secluded area of the park by a male who said that he needed help with someone who had fallen. The victim went to help when she was attacked by the suspect. The victim was able to get free from the attacker and ran from the area to get assistance. The victim was taken to Ridges Hospital to be evaluated for her injuries.
The suspect is described as a male (unknown race) wearing a black stocking cap and a black COVID-style face mask. The suspect had sunglasses on and was also wearing a black jacket with black leather gloves.
Anyone has information they feel may be relevant to this case should contact Detective Scott Frame at 952-224-6732 or by e-mail at sframe@lakevillemn.gov.
The Lakeville Police Department is encouraging the public to take the following precautions when using East Lake Community Park until the suspect has been identified:
- Do not use the park alone.
- Let someone know where you will be and when you plan on returning home.
- Bring a cellphone.
- Report any suspicious activity or behavior immediately by calling 911.
The assault remains under investigation. The Lakeville Police Department has called in additional staffing and will be providing extra patrols in the surrounding area.
