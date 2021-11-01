Lakeville Police are seeking help in identifying an individual involved in a road rage assault at about 2 p.m. Oct. 27, according to the department’s Facebook post today. The individual is described as a white male, in his late 40s to 50s, approximately 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 tall, with short sandy hair peppered with grey, who appeared and dressed in business casual. He was wearing a green jacket with writing on the left chest. He was seen driving a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee (possibly a Limited or Overland package, 2015-2018 model year). Those who recognize the individual or have more information about the case can call 952-985-2800 and ask for Detective Frame.

