Lakeville police safely deliver the toys Photo from Lakeville Police Twitter Dec 19, 2019 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tad Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakeville Police Department officers traveled to the Golden Valley home of KARE-11 news on Monday to deliver Toys for Tots donations from the Lakeville community. The U.S. Marine Corps helps organize Toy for Tots.
