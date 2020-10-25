The Lakeville Public Safety Foundation named Officer Casey King as the 2020 Police Officer of the Year. King was one of about 12 officers who were nominated for the award. “Casey’s record of going above and beyond the daily requirements of the job has been noted a number of times throughout his career. We are lucky to have Officer King on the Lakeville Police Department. It was a unanimous decision by the LPSF Board,” said Shanen Corlett, Lakeville Public Safety Foundation president. King grew up in Lakeville and is a graduate of Lakeville North High School. He attended Metro State University, obtaining a BA degree in criminal justice. After starting his law enforcement career at an agency in southwest Minnesota, he was hired by Lakeville Police Department in 2014. King has been a member of LPD’s Crime Scene Unit for five years and most recently earned a position on LPD’s Street Crimes Unit, where he primarily focuses on “quality of life” crimes in Lakeville. “Officer King is respected among his peers for his police work and the excellence with which he represents LPD and the law enforcement profession,” said Lakeville Police Chief Jeff Long. Nominations for the Officer of the Year are submitted by the community and by the officers’ peers.
