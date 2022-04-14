Lakeville Police Officer Adam MacDonald died on Saturday after a tremendously courageous battle with cancer, the department said.
“To no surprise for those that knew him, this battle was fought with an incredible amount of inner strength, humility, and grace,” the department said in a Facebook post.
“This is a sad time for our department. Adam was a respected officer that had a good relationship with everyone he met. He will be missed,” Police Chief Jeff Long said.
MacDonald has been a member of the department since being hired as a community service officer in June 1998. He was sworn in as an officer in June 1999.
The department said he had an outstanding career as a patrol officer, drug task force agent, field training officer, detective, crisis negotiator, and crime scene unit member, among other duties.
“Adam touched so many lives inside of our organization, and countless more outside of our walls,” the department said. “In a profession that can be full of stress and chaos at times, Adam’s calm, compassionate, and professional demeanor was a welcome addition to many calls for service and moments of crisis he responded to.”
The department said that officers will be wearing mourning bands over their badges, and a squad car was parked near the flags on front lawn of the department’s building.
“This is a part of our way of honoring everything Adam has brought to our organization and community,” the department said.
