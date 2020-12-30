The Lakeville Police Department’s 2020 Cops & Coats initiative, which aims to gather new (with tags) and very gently used women’s and children’s jackets and coats to benefit 360 Communities Lewis House shelter for victims of domestic abuse, is collecting items through Jan. 8.
Collection bins are at the Lakeville Liquors Heritage location; Crossroads Church, Lakeville and Inver Grove Heights’ campus; and Hometown Church Lakeville.
Cops & Coats was organized by Deputy Chief John Kornmann in 2014 following a visit to the Lewis House. Realizing that many domestic abuse calls require victims to leave their homes without time to pack even a jacket, he saw an opportunity to assist those women and children in need.
“A warm coat when a person arrives at the shelter is a great way to show support when needed most,” he said. “It can be one of the first things that helps a victim of domestic violence know others are there to help and that leaving, sometimes with literally nothing is the best decision.”
Coat distribution, to the Lewis House shelter, will be occurring as donations are received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.