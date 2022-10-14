Brad Paulson leading growing department in one of the fastest growing cities in the state
Last week, the newspaper ran the first in its two-part Q&A with new Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson.
In the first installment, the chief talked about his goals and personal journey to becoming the chief in June.
In this edition, Paulson looks ahead to the near future when the police department is expected to hire four new patrol officers in 2023 and hire a crime analyst to help keep the department ahead of the crime curve.
Following are Paulson’s responses to the newspaper’s questions.
The police department gained approval for hiring four patrol officers in 2023. Describe how these new hires will benefit the department in terms of staffing, duration of shifts and the ability to respond to calls for service?
Responding to 911 calls for service continues to be our core function. What we’re seeing is our call load increasing, and the types of calls and our response to those calls changing. We’ve dedicated a lot of training to de-escalation, knowing that if officers can look at ways to calm a situation the outcome is generally much more positive for all involved. The challenge with this is it takes time to de-escalate. Officers can spend a lot more times on calls, such as mental health crisis calls, to work toward that favorable outcome. We think it’s the right thing to do, and we put a lot of work into training this way, but it takes more staff to accomplish this as when officers are tied up on calls, we still have a responsibility to the rest of our community to have adequate resources to respond to other calls for service.
Another area of increasing need is training. We’re seeing more mandated training, which is obviously essential, but we also want to continue to train at a level higher than the baseline. We’ve had success doing this in the past and we feel like the community benefits from highly trained officers. The challenge is, this takes officers away from working shifts dedicated to responded to calls. Having adequate staffing resources to allow for this training allows us to work toward that high-level of training our community deserves.
Also, circling back to my initial focus of taking care of our officers, we want to ensure our staff does not get burned out. It’s mentally draining for officers to feel like they don’t have adequate resources to respond to calls. We also want to make sure our officers can take time away from work to re-charge and stay fresh.
What are you and the department looking for when hiring a new patrol officer in terms of skills and personality?
Empathetic and effective communicator are two of the biggest skills that I think will bring the most value to our agency. We intersect people’s lives in a lot of different ways, and having a heart that is willing to understand is critical. As far as communicating, this is a skill that plays out at so many levels in a police department. Our officers need to employ so many communicating styles depending on the circumstance, so it gets challenging. Being an effective and adaptive communicator are essential. We can train people to do a lot of different things, but empathy and communication are difficult if someone doesn’t start out with a solid background in those two areas.
We also want people who come from a diverse set of life and work experience. We don’t have a career template for what makes a Lakeville police officer. We feel like a diverse set of experience brings value to our organization by bringing different styles of thinking, working and growing so we can continue to innovate.
The police department gained approval for hiring a crime analyst in 2023. Describe how this position will be beneficial to the department?
We will use this position in a variety of ways. Identifying and tracking crime trends so we can be more proactive in focusing our efforts, providing analytical assistance during major case investigations, composing and distributing crime alerts, coordinating information with other jurisdictions to enhance efficiency in response to crime trends as well as many other components. Our expectation is having someone fulfilling this role in a full-time capacity will help us to focus our resources where they can be most effective. Additionally, pulling some of these responsibilities away from sworn staff, like investigators, will allow them to work on cases rather than analyzing data and information that can be handled by someone that does not require police officer licensure.
Describe how crime statistics were analyzed in the past?
Some of these duties have been split by our investigators and our administrative records staff. Most of this has simply consisted of running reports for data, not so much on the analyzing side. We feel having someone dedicated to these efforts will enhance our ability to do this. There are a lot of responsibilities we’ve drafted for this role which, quite simply, we haven’t been able to do in the past.
Describe the ways in which the calls for service have changed in recent years? How has that led to changes at the department?
The biggest change we’ve seen in our response is the length of time on many of our calls. One of the most prevalent call types, mental health crisis calls, is the most glaring example. Historically, if someone had made a comment involving self-harm, we’d simply get them to an ambulance whether they were willing or not and send them on their way to a hospital. Many times, this cycle would continue. By slowing things down, de-escalating and gaining some voluntary compliance, we’re seeing far better outcomes by addressing roots of problems rather than symptoms. We’re excited about our new partnerships with Dakota County Social Services including a full-time embedded social worker and a dedicated Crisis Response Unit worker in our building on at least one day per week. We feel like by linking up with them, we can continue to solve problems rather than simply respond to them.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
