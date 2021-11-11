Following are activities organized by the Lakeville Parks and Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
ADULT OPEN BASKETBALL – For ages 18-plus. Open gym location TBD; possibly Cherry View Elementary, 8600 175th St. W., Lakeville.
Wednesdays, now-May 25 from 8:15-9:30 p.m. No open gym Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and March 30. $20 fee per player. Please show receipt to volunteer coordinator when you arrive.
LIFETIME FITNESS CLIMB CAMPS – MINI MONKEYS – For ages 5-7. This class is for kids new to climbing. It focuses on helping kids get comfortable being up on the wall and introduce them to a variety of basic movements. Classes include climbing games. Camp is held on Saturdays, Dec. 4-18 from 10-11 a.m. at Lifetime Fitness, 18425 Dodd Blvd. Cost is $45.
LIFETIME FITNESS CLIMB CAMPS – CLIFF HANGERS – For ages 8-11, experienced climbers or new to the sport. Lessons provide both beginner and intermediate skills, as well as teaching kids how to use top ropes. Camp is held on Saturdays, Dec. 4-18 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Lifetime Fitness, 18425 Dodd Blvd. Cost is $45.
LIFETIME FITNESS CLIMB CAMPS – For ages 5-11. A two-day camp filled with climbing and games. Participants will learn fundamental climbing techniques and knots. Snack provided. Camps are held Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 27 and 28 and/or Thursday and Friday, Dec. 30 and 31 at Lifetime Fitness, 18425 Dodd Blvd. Both camps are held from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost is $70/camp.
WARMINGHOUSE ATTENDANTS – The city of Lakeville is recruiting Warming House attendants to work various shifts from approximately mid-December to late-February. Shifts to include hours on weekdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and split shifts on weekends between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Attendants will work between 5 and 30 hours each week. Register online at lakevillemn.gov.
SANTA’S SECRET STORE VOLUNTEERS WANTED & NEEDED – Volunteers are needed Saturday, Dec. 4, for shopper helpers, gift wrappers and cookies for Santa. Interested volunteers should call 952-985-4600 or go online at lakevillemn.gov to receive a volunteer packet with full details. Completed packets need to be returned to Parks and Recreation by Nov. 16.
HOLIDAYS AT THE HERITAGE CENTER, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon
SANTA’S SECRET STORE – For ages 3-11. Designed for children to purchase gifts for family and friends. Volunteers assist the children with shopping while parents wait in the coffee shop. Gifts range from $1 to $15.
HOLIDAY BAKE SHOPPE – Purchase homemade holiday treats, sweet breads, cookies, candies and more, made by Lakeville Area Active Adults.
HOLIDAY PROGRAMS – Register online at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov for these upcoming holiday programs, call 952-985-4600 or go online at lakevillemn.gov for a form.
Letter from Santa – Completed forms must be received in our office no later than Dec. 1. Letters mailed week of Dec. 13. $6 per letter.
Phone call from Santa – Completed forms must be received in our office no later than Dec. 1. Phone calls make on Tues., Dec. 14 and Thurs., Dec. 16 between 5-8 p.m. FREE
Cookies for Santa – Decorate a cookie for Santa and enjoy holiday activities. Takes place during Santa’s Secret Store. 45-minutes open house format. For ages 2-12 years. $6 per child, adults are free. Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. or 10:30 a.m., Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.