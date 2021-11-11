Following are activities organized by the Lakeville Parks and Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.

ADULT OPEN BASKETBALL – For ages 18-plus. Open gym location TBD; possibly Cherry View Elementary, 8600 175th St. W., Lakeville.

Wednesdays, now-May 25 from 8:15-9:30 p.m. No open gym Nov. 25, Dec. 23 and March 30. $20 fee per player. Please show receipt to volunteer coordinator when you arrive.

LIFETIME FITNESS CLIMB CAMPS – MINI MONKEYS – For ages 5-7. This class is for kids new to climbing. It focuses on helping kids get comfortable being up on the wall and introduce them to a variety of basic movements. Classes include climbing games. Camp is held on Saturdays, Dec. 4-18 from 10-11 a.m. at Lifetime Fitness, 18425 Dodd Blvd. Cost is $45.

LIFETIME FITNESS CLIMB CAMPS – CLIFF HANGERS – For ages 8-11, experienced climbers or new to the sport. Lessons provide both beginner and intermediate skills, as well as teaching kids how to use top ropes. Camp is held on Saturdays, Dec. 4-18 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Lifetime Fitness, 18425 Dodd Blvd. Cost is $45.

LIFETIME FITNESS CLIMB CAMPS – For ages 5-11. A two-day camp filled with climbing and games. Participants will learn fundamental climbing techniques and knots. Snack provided. Camps are held Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 27 and 28 and/or Thursday and Friday, Dec. 30 and 31 at Lifetime Fitness, 18425 Dodd Blvd. Both camps are held from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost is $70/camp.

WARMINGHOUSE ATTENDANTS – The city of Lakeville is recruiting Warming House attendants to work various shifts from approximately mid-December to late-February. Shifts to include hours on weekdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and split shifts on weekends between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Attendants will work between 5 and 30 hours each week. Register online at lakevillemn.gov.

SANTA’S SECRET STORE VOLUNTEERS WANTED & NEEDED – Volunteers are needed Saturday, Dec. 4, for shopper helpers, gift wrappers and cookies for Santa. Interested volunteers should call 952-985-4600 or go online at lakevillemn.gov to receive a volunteer packet with full details. Completed packets need to be returned to Parks and Recreation by Nov. 16. 

HOLIDAYS AT THE HERITAGE CENTER, 20110 Holyoke Ave., Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to noon

SANTA’S SECRET STORE – For ages 3-11. Designed for children to purchase gifts for family and friends. Volunteers assist the children with shopping while parents wait in the coffee shop. Gifts range from $1 to $15. 

HOLIDAY BAKE SHOPPE – Purchase homemade holiday treats, sweet breads, cookies, candies and more, made by Lakeville Area Active Adults.   

HOLIDAY PROGRAMS – Register online at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov for these upcoming holiday programs, call 952-985-4600 or go online at lakevillemn.gov for a form.

Letter from Santa – Completed forms must be received in our office no later than Dec. 1. Letters mailed week of Dec. 13. $6 per letter.

Phone call from Santa – Completed forms must be received in our office no later than Dec. 1. Phone calls make on Tues., Dec. 14 and Thurs., Dec. 16 between 5-8 p.m. FREE

Cookies for Santa – Decorate a cookie for Santa and enjoy holiday activities. Takes place during Santa’s Secret Store. 45-minutes open house format. For ages 2-12 years. $6 per child, adults are free. Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. or 10:30 a.m., Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. 

 

