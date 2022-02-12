The following Lakeville Parks and Recreation Department programs are planned. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
Adult Guided Adventure Snowshoe Hike – Participants will learn and practice different snowshoe steps and skills with a naturalist on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Make sure to dress for the weather as the whole program will be spent outdoors. Snowshoes will be provided. For adults or mature 13-17 year old signed up with an adult. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 15. Cost is $29 per participant.
Eco Elsa Snow Day STEAM – For ages 7-13 who can join an EcoElsa educator for a three-hour “snow day” full of activities Monday, Feb. 21, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Some possible activities include a snowman relay race, build a better snowball launcher, snow fort engineering, snow poetry, snow science discovery, snowflake art, and snow nature art. Expect to be outside most of time so dress for the weather. Cost is $42.
Eco Elsa Winter Survival – For ages 7-13 to learn survival skills through activities and games Monday, Feb. 21, from 1-4 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Participants will learn two types of shelter engineering, fire science and safety, and how to collect and treat water. Make sure to dress for the weather as most of the class will be spent outdoors. Cost is $44.
Eco Elsa Winter Survival Family Class – For ages 5-plus to learn survival skills through activities and games Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Participants will learn two types of shelter engineering, fire science and safety, and how to collect and treat water. Make sure to dress for the weather as most of the class will be spent outdoors. Cost is $26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.