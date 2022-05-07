Following are programs offered by the Lakeville Parks & Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
BIRD BANDING – Join researchers from the North Central Bird Observatory for an up-close look at local and migrant wild birds on Sundays, May 15 and/or 22 from 9 a.m.–noon at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail, Lakeville. Cost is $2/per person 10 and older and free for children under 10.
REVSPORTS BASEBALL/SOFTBALL – For ages 2-6. Revsports baseball/softball/T-ball is a fundamental skills class that includes catching the ball in the air, grounders, throwing form, hitting, base running, and fielding. Small group sizes are used for a more fun and active environment. Coach pitch offering is suggested for youth already practicing at home with parents. Gloves are optional, all other equipment provided. Revsports strongly encourages parents/guardians to be out on the plying area with their child. For dates/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. Cost is $59.
REVSPORTS BASKETBALL – For ages 2-8. This active class teaches the fundamentals of playing basketball. Topics include dribbling, shooting, defending, passing and more. Revsports asks parents to stay close to their player to help with understanding directions and supporting their personal needs. No equipment necessary. For dates/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. Cost is $59.
REVSPORTS SOCCER – For ages 2-6. This fun, active class teaches the fundamentals of playing soccer. Each day focuses on a topic building on the previous topic, including dribbling, shooting, defending, passing and more. RevSports asks parents/guardians to be out on the playing area with their child. Soccer balls provided. Athletic shoes required, cleats optional. Shin guards are not necessary. For dates/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. Cost is $59.
REVSPORTS NINJA WARRIOR FITNESS – For ages 2-6. In RevSports Ninja Warrior Fitness kids run, jump, and balance their way through various ground based obstacles. Class involves ground-based obstacle training, active games, and individual challenges. Athletic footwear recommended. This is a parent involved class. RevSports strongly encourages parents/guardians to be out on the playing area with their child. For dates/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. Cost is $59.
INTRODUCTION TO WILDFLOWERS – Ages 16-plus. Learn about wildflowers that bloom in the spring on Saturday, May 14, from 9-11 a.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Learn about identification and natural history. Cost is $5.
AMAZING TOTS & ATHLETES – Ages 1 ½-2 ½ for Tots and ages 2 ½-6 for Athletes. Develop a child’s motor skills, hand-eye coordination, cardiovascular fitness and more through Amazing Athletes on Mondays, May 16-June 20 (no class May 30), Tots are from 9:30-10 a.m. and Athletes is from 10:15-11 a.m. at Antlers Park, 9740 201st St. W. or Saturdays, May 21-June 18, Tots are from 9:30-10 a.m. and Athletes is from 10:15-11 a.m. at Quail Meadows Park, 5580 170th St. W. In this course we will cover 10 sports: baseball, volleyball, lacrosse, football, basketball, soccer, golf, hockey, tennis and track and field. Cost is $93.
YOGA FOR KIDS – Ages 3-5. This class series combines yoga stretches with songs, stories and games to exercise social, sensory and motor skills while increasing flexibility in a nature setting. Dates are Tuesdays, May 24-June 21 from 6-6:45 p.m. and/or Thursdays, May 26-June 23 from 11-11:45 a.m. at East Community Park, 16700 Pilot Knob Rd. Bring a yoga mat for class. Cost is $85.
RIBBONS AND TWIRLS – Ages 3-5. Miss Linda’s Ribbons & Twirls class allows for experimentation and learning to use creative movement with music. Ribbon dance twirler custom designed by each student included. Dates are Tuesdays, May 24-June 21 from 5-5:45 p.m. and/or Thursdays, May 26-June 23 from 10-10:45 a.m. at East Community Park, 16700 Pilot Knob Road. Bring a yoga mat for class. Cost is $85.
