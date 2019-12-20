Following are programs of the Lakeville Parks & Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington – Purchase all day ($27), discount wristbands at the Lakeville Parks & Recreation office in City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville or call 952-985-4600. Pick up tickets at City Hall.
Learn to Skate Program – Indoor skating lessons for ages 3 to adult. One-hour lessons are held Saturday mornings, Jan. 4-Feb. 22 at Hasse Arena, 8525 215th St. and Monday evenings, Jan. 6-Feb. 24 at Ames Arena, 19900 Ipava Ave. Several skating levels and times are offered. $89/session and $125/P.A.L.S.level. Registration starts Dec. 21.
Outdoor Survival Camp - No School Day – For ages 8-13. Participants will leave knowing the rules of three, how to signal and look for help, shelter engineering, fire science and safety, and how to collect and treat water on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m.-noon at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Dress for the weather as most of the class will be spent outdoors. Cost is $39.
Soccer Skills for Preschoolers – For ages 3-5. Little ones can get out of the house, burn off some of that energy and develop their motor skills. Participants will be introduced to easy concepts of soccer in a fun and non-competitive atmosphere on Thursdays, Jan. 2-23 from 9:15-10 a.m. or 10:15-11 a.m. at Ames Arena, 19900 Ipava Ave. Cost is $39/child.
Intro to Dogsledding – For ages 4 and up. The first part of the Intro to Dogsledding program will be indoors, consisting of terminology, equipment, what goes into training the dogs as well as the history of the sport. The second part will be outdoors and participants will get to try dogsledding themselves on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 2:30-4:15 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Cost is $38/person and children 11 and younger need to be with a paying adult.
Music Together-Winter Classes – Parents of those ages newborn- 6 will experience ways to interact musically, all designed to support musical and overall development at Steve Michaud Park Community Building, 17100 Ipava Ave. Classes are mixed age so siblings can attend together. Infant under 8 months on the first day of the session are free with a registered sibling. Infant must be born after May 4, 2019. All infants, whether siblings or not, are welcome. A variety of dates/times are offered. Cost: first child $189, additional child $104.
Amazing Tots – For ages 18 months-3 years. This discovery-based program is designed to get toddlers moving. Participants will enjoy physical challenges and organized physical exploration activities that increase major motor development on Tuesdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 11 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Ames Arena, 19900 Ipava Ave. Cost is $68 per child/parent pair.
Amazing Athletes – For ages 2 ½-5. Amazing Athletes gives children the chance to learn athletic fundamentals along with hand-eye coordination, gross motor skills and cognitive development on Tuesdays, Jan. 7-Feb. 11 from 10:20-11:05 a.m. at Ames Arena, 19900 Ipava Ave. Cost is $86/child.
Line Dancing – Ages 17-plus can klearn several line dances during this seven-week session, including step patterns, rhythms and terminology. Wear comfortable shoes (not tennis shoes). Held on Thursdays, Jan. 9-Feb. 20 from 5:30-6:20 p.m. at the Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Cost is $49/LAAA members or $62/non-members.
Adult Dance Classes-East Coast Swing – Ages 17-plus will start with beginner steps then some harder steps. Based on who is in class, it will be taught so everyone can understand. Classes are held on Mondays, Jan. 6-Feb. 24 (skip Jan. 20, and Feb. 17) from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Cost is $72/couple.
Winter Animal Tracking – Ages 6-13 will find a place to look for animal tracks and learn the process of narrowing down what kind of animal the tracks belong to on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m.-noon. Expect to be outdoors for the whole two-hour program. Winter Animal Tracking meets in Burnsville at Terrace Oaks East, 12650 Parc Drive. Cost is $19.
Lynch Friday Night Basketball – For ages 7-11. This camp is led by Kyle Lynch and is for all boys and girls who are interested in improving their skills while having fun playing basketball on Fridays, Jan. 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Impact Academy at Orchard Lake, 16531 Klamath Trail. Participants will be separated by age, size and skill level. Cost is $89.
Winter Adventures-No School Day – Ages 6-12 will enjoy the outdoors and get moving. Sports equipment provided. Please bring winter clothing including: boots, hat, two pair of mittens, snow pants, jacket, water bottle, two snacks and a big lunch on Monday, Jan. 20, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Cost is $69.
Mixture Madness – Ages 3 ½ to 6 will create slime while learning about polymers, have fun with magical crystals while learning about absorption, plus formulate mixtures through open exploration on Thursdays, Jan 23-Feb. 6 from 1-2:30 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Cost is $50.
Snowshoe Rental – Snowshoes are available for rent. Call 952-985-4600 to reserve a pair or for more information and availability. Cost is $3 per pair/per day, three-day minimum on weekends. Deposit $75 per pair. Three sizes to choose from; up to 150, 200 and/or 275 pounds. Pick up and return snowshoes at: Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Public Skating Schedule – Dec. 21-Feb. 17, (weather permitting); weekdays, Monday-Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sundays, noon to 8 p.m.
Holidays/School Release: Dec. 24, 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 25 – closed; Dec. 23, 26, 27, 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Jan. 1 and 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Parkview Park will also be open on: Jan. 2, 3, Feb. 13 and 14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. A map of outdoor rinks is at at www.lakevillemn.gov. Follow on Twitter @LakevilleParks or call 952-985-4690, option No. 1. Status of rinks will be made one hour before the scheduled opening of rinks.
Gift Cards – Give the gift of classes at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, Summer Sport Camps, Active Adult Membership, Tennis Lessons and much more. Gift cards are available in denominations of one’s choice. No expiration. Call 952-985-4600 for more information.
Photo Contest – Send photos of people at a city park or facility, or at an Arts Center or Parks & Recreation event or program. For complete contest details, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or go to lakevillemn.gov.
