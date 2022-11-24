Following are activities and listings planned by the Lakeville Parks and Recreation. Register online at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600. 

Warming House Attendants – The city of Lakeville is recruiting Warming House attendants to work various shifts from approximately mid-December to late-February. Shifts to include hours on weekdays from 4-9 p.m. and shifts on weekends between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Attendants will work between five and 30 hours each week. Register online at lakevillemn.gov.

