Following are activities and listings planned by the Lakeville Parks and Recreation. Register online at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
Warming House Attendants – The city of Lakeville is recruiting Warming House attendants to work various shifts from approximately mid-December to late-February. Shifts to include hours on weekdays from 4-9 p.m. and shifts on weekends between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Attendants will work between five and 30 hours each week. Register online at lakevillemn.gov.
PIYO – Ages 18-plus. PiYo combines the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the strength and flexibility advantages of yoga. Register for any Monday night Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and 12 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. at the Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Cost is $15 per night.
Santa’s Secret Store Volunteers – Volunteers are needed Friday, Dec. 2 for set up and for the Santa’s Secret Store on Saturday, Dec. 3. Interested volunteers should call 952-985-4600 or go online at lakevillemn.gov to receive a volunteer packet with full details.
Holidays at the Heritage Center – This event will be held at 20110 Holyoke Ave., Saturday. Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to noon. It will include: Santa’s Secret Store – For ages 3-11. Designed for children to purchase gifts for family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers assist the children with shopping while parents wait in the coffee shop. Gifts range from $1 to $15. Cookies for Santa – For ages 2-12. Decorate a cookie for Santa, enjoy fun holiday activities, and fill your plate with cookies for Santa during this open house format. Times offered are 9, 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Dec. 1. Cost is $6/per child.
Holiday Programs – Letter from Santa: Completed forms must be received in the Parks and Rec office no later than Dec. 1. Letters mailed week of Dec. 12. Cost is $6 per letter. Phone call from Santa: Completed forms must be received in our office no later than Dec. 1. Phone calls made Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 15, between 5-8 p.m. There is no cost. Register online or by phone.
Music Together Free Demonstration – These are for caregivers who are seriously considering registering but would like to try a class with their child first. Registration is required. Families will only be allowed to try one demo class. The free classes being offered are Mondays, Dec. 12 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. or 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Thursdays, Jan. 5 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Steve Michaud Park, 17100 Ipava Ave.
Gift Cards – Give the gift of classes at the Art Center, summer sport camps, Active Adult membership, tennis lessons and much more. Gift cards are available in denominations of one’s choice. No expiration. Call 952-985-4600 for more information.
