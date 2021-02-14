Following are programs organized by the city of Lakeville Parks and Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
Guided Adult Adventure Snowshoe Hike
Join EcoElsa on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m.-noon at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. This class starts where the beginner class left off with an even longer hike allowing participants to practice different snowshoe steps and skills. Explore Ritter Farm Park never before with a naturalist along to point out interesting things along the way. Make sure to dress for the weather as the whole program will be spent outdoors. Snowshoes will be provided, and participants will be instructed on how to use them, so people can learn a great activity to enjoy doing throughout the winter. For adults or a mature 15- to 17-year-old signed up with an adult. Cost is $29.
Amazing Athletes
For ages 2-5. Let’s get active while learning new sports and skills Tuesdays, March 2-April 6 from
9:40-10:25 a.m. or 10:35-11:20 a.m. at Steve Michaud Park, 17100 Ipava Ave. Children can motor skills, hand-eye coordination, cardiovascular fitness and more through amazing athletes. The course covers over 10 sports: baseball, volleyball, lacrosse, football, basketball, soccer, golf, hockey, tennis and track and field. Each 40-minute class encompasses two different developmental sports, muscle identification and nutrition lessons, using fun activities to build skills, at one’s own pace, in a non-competitive atmosphere. Cost is $89.
Soccer Skills for Preschoolers
For ages 3-5. Little ones can get out of the house, burn off some of that energy and develop their motor skills Thursdays, March 4-25 from 9:15-10 a.m. or 10:20-11:05 a.m. at Steve Michaud Park, 17100 Ipava Ave. Coach Megan is a high-energy motivator. She shares her love of soccer with kids to get them moving while introducing easy concepts of soccer. Small class sizes, masks required. Cost is $39.
Soulfusion
Those who like PiYo will love this! The class has added weights, blended more yoga, and amped up the music. Soulfusion is a new creative blend of yoga inspired flows, short cardio bursts, balance sequences and strength training exercises all set to crazy fun music. Soulfusion is all the soulmate workouts wrapped into one. Classes are held at the Lakeville Community Center, 17650 Juniper Path on Mondays, March 1-22 from 6:45-7:30 p.m. Cost is $29.
Warrior Rhythm
Fitness-focused with yoga undertones, warrior rhythm increases strength, flexibility and balance with movement and musical motivation. It’s grit and grace rolled into one rhythmic experience. Bring a yoga mat, a towel and a water bottle. This class also requires dumbbells, so participants who have them can bring a light to medium set with them. Classes are held at the Lakeville Community Center, 17650 Juniper Path on Thursdays, March 4-25 from 6:45-7:30 p.m. Cost is $29.
Music Together free demonstration
These online demos are for caregivers who are seriously considering registering but would like to try a class with their child first. Registration is required. Families will only be allowed to try one demo class. The free classes being offered are Tuesdays, March 2 from 10-10:30 a.m. or Sunday, March 7 from 4:30-5 p.m.
Music Together Online
For ages newborn to 6 years. Music together online is an award-winning program for infants, toddlers and preschoolers – and the grownups who love them – that is designed to teach the way young children learn: through play. During each online music class, a teacher will lead music activities for the whole family to sing, play and jam along to and show how to make everyday items like dish towels, pots and stuffies into musical props. Each class is designed to be an active music-making experience. The rich music environment in class, full of opportunities for experimentation and play, will help your child grow into a confident, lifelong music maker.
The spring programming includes the following, all delivered via zoom: A live, online 30-minute class at a designated class time that is also recorded so it can be enjoyed again and again. A 30-minute “musical play date” each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with various themes, also recorded. A 30-minute “songs, stories and lullaby time” each Thursday at 6:30 p.m., also recorded. Five Saturday night family dance parties at 6:30 p.m.
Also included: A professionally-recorded CD of the class activities: songs, rhythmic rhymes and tonal and rhythm patterns — and access to our free app that allows you to download or stream these same materials. A corresponding songbook/storybook with delightful illustrations that welcomes you and your child into the music. A weekly newsletter with loads of bonus materials such as coloring pages, activity sheets, parent education videos and more.
Classes being offered are Sundays, March 28-June 6 from 4:30-5 p.m.; Tuesdays, March 30-June 1 from 10-10:30 a.m. and Fridays, April 2-June 4 from 10-10:30 a.m.
Registration cost for first child $189, additional child $104. Infants under 8 months on the first day of the session are admitted free with a registered sibling. All infants, whether siblings or not, are welcome.
Gift cards
Give the gift of classes at the Art Center, Summer Sport Camps, Active Adult Membership, Tennis Lessons and much more. Gift cards are available in denominations of one’s choice. No expiration. Call 952-985-4600 for more information.
Photo Contest
Send us your best photos of you and/or your family at a city park or facility, or at an Arts Center or Parks & Recreation event or program. For complete contest details, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or go to lakevillemn.gov.
