Following are programs from the Lakeville Parks & Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
HAUNTED FOREST VOLUNTEERS WANTED & NEEDED – Over 100 volunteers help to make the Haunted Forest a tremendous success each year, and volunteers are being sought for the event on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Volunteers are needed for: Spooky stations, friendly costumed characters for the Trick-or-Treat maze, trail guides, food collectors, and more. Interested volunteers should call 952-985-4600 to receive a volunteer packet with full details. Completed packets need to be returned to Parks & Recreation.
ECO ELSA – PRESCHOOL LEAF SCIENCE & ART – For ages 2-5. Bring your preschooler to this class with science and art activities centered around fall leaves. Kids and parents will learn together. Learn how to use leaves for science experiments and art projects on Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. This class is full of great family fun while also learning about fall and why leaves change colors. Cost is $29 per adult/child pair, register child. Additional siblings $13, register for section 243263-02.
ECO ELSA NAVIGATION & ORIENTEERING NATION – Ages 7-12. Join us during MEA break on Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and learn how to make your own compass and how to use a compass to orienteer through the woods at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Learn about how animals migrate as many species begin leaving Minnesota for the winter. Cost is $50.
LYNCH FLAG FOOTBALL CAMP – Ages 8-11. Get active and join in the fun of this flag football camp on Saturdays, Oct. 29-Nov. 19 from 9-11 a.m. at Oak Shores Park, 10435 162nd St. W. The camp includes skills training and a full field game the last portion of the day. Cost is $112.
ECO ELSA OUTDOOR SURVIVAL FAMILY CLASS – For ages 5-plus. Your family will learn skills through fun games and activities that will help them learn what to do in a survival situation on Friday, Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Participants will leave knowing the rules of three, how to signal and look for help, shelter engineering, fire science and safety, and basic water treatment skills. Make sure to dress for the weather and wear closed toed shoes and long pants as class will be spent outdoors. Cost is $71/family or $29 Individuals 16-plus.
FOREST BATHING FOR FAMILIES – All ages. Bring the whole family on an adventure to help them de-stress, deepen their curiosity, and look at the woods in wondrous new ways on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. During this group session we will explore, play, share, and restore through guided activities, so walk, jump, or crawl around the park. The session finishes with light refreshments. Youth must be accompanied by a registered adult. Cost is $65 per family up to 4 people, $10 per additional family member.
PIYO – Ages 18-plus. PiYo combines the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the strength and flexibil-ity advantages of yoga. Classes are on Mondays, Oct. 24-Dec. 5 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. at the Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. If you can’t make the whole session, we have drop-in session available. Don’t forget to bring a mat, towel and water bottle. Cost is $55/session; $15/drop-in.
GIFT CARDS – Give the gift of classes at the Art Center, Summer Sport Camps, Active Adult Membership, Tennis Lessons and much more! Gift cards are available in denominations of your choice. No expiration. Call 952-985-4600 for more information. Perfect for holidays, birthdays and grandchildren.
PHOTO CONTEST – Send us your best shots of you and/or your family at one of our city parks or facilities, or at an Arts Center or Parks & Recreation event or program. For complete contest details, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or go to lakevillemn.gov.
