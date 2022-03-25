Following are programs organized by the Lakeville Parks and Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
Summer 2022 programs – Register online at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov.
Easter Egg Scramble – All ages can participate in a breakfast event when scrambled eggs, pastries, and breakfast treats will be served. A special bunny will make an appearance for photos and there will be other activities Saturday, April 9, 9-9:45 a.m. at the Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration for adults and children is required, space is limited. Registration deadline, Tuesday, April 5. Cost is $8/person.
Golden Egg Hunt – All ages are invited to find the golden eggs hidden in the parks and complete the challenges. Beginning April 9, Parks and Recreation will be giving out clues to find four golden eggs in the parks. Find all four eggs and take photographs completing the challenges to enter for free to win a spring surprise pack sponsored by Health Source of Lakeville. Clues will be sent via e-mail to those who register. Golden Eggs will be in the parks through April 16.
Arbor Day Tree and Shrub Sale – Now through April 11, residents have a choice of trees or shrubs grown in pots, in addition to bare root trees. Residents may also purchase a tree and donate it to a city park. Species offered with photos and ordering is at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600. Pick-up event will be April 30 at the Central Maintenance Facility, 75710 179th St. W.
Music Together - Spring – For ages newborn-6 years. Discover the joy of making Music Together! Sing, laugh, move and learn along with your baby, toddler or preschooler for 45-minutes of fun and learning each week in these award-winning classes. The goal of Music Together is to make the world a better place by making it more musical. We do this by bringing the highest quality music and movement experiences to children—and involving the grownups who love them in the magical process of development that only music can provide. The little ones love the engaging classes and the caregivers love helping their children grow into confident, life-long music makers. Classes are mixed-aged so the siblings can be together. Infant under 8 months on the 1st day of the session are free with a registered sibling. For Spring classes, free infant must be born after July 27, 2021. All infants, whether siblings or not, are welcome. Choose in-person at Steve Michaud Park, 17100 Ipava Ave. or online classes. $189 first child, additional child $104. To view dates/times offered go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov.
Lynch Spring Flag Football Camp – Ages 8-11 can work on throwing and catching the football, kicking and punting, route running and defensive strategies, etc., all in a positive and fun environment on Saturdays, April 9-30 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Oak Shores Park, 10435 162nd St. W. An extended game will be played in an effort to demonstrate the fundamentals. Lynch Flag Football Camp is for girls and boys and for both beginners and those kids with a bit more experience. Players will be separated by age, skill level and experience. Bring a water bottle. Cost is $104.
Warrior Rhythm – Ages 16-plus can participate in a fitness-focused activity with yoga undertones. Warrior Rhythm increases strength, flexibility, and balance. It’s yoga plus weights plus HIIT plus mindfulness rolled into one insanely rhythmic experience. Classes are held on Mondays, April 11-25 from 6:45-7:30 p.m. at the Lakeville Community Center, 17650 Juniper Path. Cost is $35.
Eco Elsa Worms and Mud – Ages 4-6 can learn the earliest signs that spring is on the way. Little ones will be active, creative, and a little dirty, while exploring the world of mud and worms on Friday, April 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park 19300 Ritter Trail. Cost is $26 per adult/child pair, register child. Siblings age 2-6 are welcome; sibling rate is $13. Siblings register for section 143265-02, infants allowed at no charge.
Revsports Baseball/Softball – Ages 2-6 can participate in Revsports baseball/softball/T-ball, which is a fundamental skills class that includes catching the ball in the air, grounders, throwing form, hitting, base running, and fielding. Gloves are optional, all other equipment provided. Revsports strongly encourages parents/guardians to be out on the playing area with their child. This support is necessary to help young children stay focused and comfortable with their new environment. For dates/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. Cost is $59.
Revsports Basketball – Ages 2-8 can participate in this class teaches that the fundamentals of playing basketball. Topics include dribbling, shooting, defending, passing and more. Revsports asks parents to stay close to their player to help with understanding directions and supporting their personal needs. No equipment necessary. This class uses portable hoops that range from 3 to 7 feet depending on the class. It also uses age-appropriate balls that are smaller and lighter. For dates/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. Cost is $59.
Revsports Soccer – Ages 2-6 can participate in this class that teaches the fundamentals of playing soccer. Each day focuses on a topic building on the previous topic, including dribbling, shooting, defending, passing and more. RevSports asks parents/guardians to be out on the playing area with their child. Soccer balls provided. Athletic shoes required, cleats optional. Shin guards are not necessary. All genders are allowed in all classes. For dates/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. Cost is $59.
Revsports Ninja Warrior Fitness – Ages 2-6 can participate in this class that will have them run, jump, and balance their way through various ground based obstacles. Class involves ground-based obstacle training, active games, and individual challenges. RevSports strongly encourages parents/guardians to be out on the playing area with their child. For dates/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov. Cost is $59.
Lynch Spring Basketball Camp – Ages 8-11 will work on ball handling, dribble moves to the basket, layup footwork, proper shooting technique, defensive skills including positioning, contesting shots, boxing out and rebounding, as well as shooting and dribbling contests Saturdays, May 7-21, from 9-11:30 a.m. at Oak Shores Park, 10435 162nd St. W. Lynch Basketball camp is for girls and boys and for both beginners and those kids with a bit more experience. Players will be separated by age, skill level and experience. Bring a water bottle. Cost is $99.
Introduction to Wildflowers – Ages 16-plus can learn about wildflowers, identification, and natural history on Saturday, May 14, from 9-11 a.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Cost is $5.
Eco Elsa Animal Life Cycles – Ages 4-6 can learn how animals grow as participants get moving, playing, and exploring outdoors Friday, May 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Kids will do a variety of games and actives to learn how animals go through life cycles and different changes. Cost is $26 per adult/child pair, register child. Siblings age 2-6 are welcome; sibling rate is $13. Siblings register for section 143254-02, infants allowed at no charge.
