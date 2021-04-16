Following are programs offered by the city of Lakeville’s Parks & Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
Basketball camp
For ages 7-10. The Lynch Spring camp is for all boys and girls who are interested in improving their skills while having fun playing basketball. Camp is held on Sundays, April 25-May 23 (no camp on Sunday, May 9) from 12:45-2:45 p.m. at Oak Shores Park, 10435 162nd St. W. Players from the beginning stage to intermediate levels will learn the basic skills, fundamentals and techniques of the game. Participants will work on proper ball handling, shooting and rebounding techniques, defensive footwork and have various shooting and ball handling contests during the week with five-on-five games. Children will be separated by age, size and skill level. $104
RevSports baseball/softball/T-ball
For ages 2-4. RevSports Baseball/Softball/T-ball is a fundamental skills class that includes catching the ball in the air, grounders, throwing form, hitting, base running, and fielding. Small group sizes are used for a more fun and active environment. Class begins with a warm-up, followed by a fun active game, and always ends with an age-appropriate scrimmage. Coach pitch offering is suggested for youth already practicing at home with parents. Gloves are optional, all other equipment provided. This class will be offered in a socially distant way for the current COVID-19 environment including limited class size and adjusted activities. Masks are recommended for this program. Monday evening or Wednesday morning classes available. $59. For program schedule/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov.
RevSports basketball
For ages 2-4. RevSports basketball is a fundamental skills program including focus on ball handling, shooting, passing, rebounding, and defending lay-ups. Small group sizes are used for a more fun and active environment. Class begins with a warm-up, followed by a fun active game, and always ends with an age-appropriate scrimmage. All equipment provided. This class will be offered in a socially distant way for the current COVID-19 environment including limited class size and adjusted activities. Monday evening classes. $59. For program schedule/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov.
Eco Elsa
For ages 4-6. Learn how animals grow. This class gets participants moving, playing, and exploring outdoors on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Kids will do a variety of games and actives to learn how animals go through life cycles and different changes. See animals first-hand to learn more about animals that go through a metamorphosis change as part of their life cycle. $26
Soccer Stars
For ages 3-6 ½. Are you ready to dribble, scoop and have some fun? Little ones burn off some of that energy and begin learning easy concepts of soccer. Participants will learn soccer basics and and play fun, soccer-themed games. Parents will learn how to actively engage with their child in soccer long after the class has ended. Tennis shoes or soccer cleats and a soccer ball size 3 required, shin guards recommended. Sundays, May 16-June 13 at Steve Michaud Park, 17100 Ipava Ave. Classes divided by age. Choose the 3-year old class or the 4-6 ½ -year old class based on your child’s age. There is no class May 30. $39. For program schedule/times go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.