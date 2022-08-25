Following are activities organized by the Lakeville Parks and Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
REVSPORTS - Baseball/softball, basketball, soccer, flag football, Ninja Warrior obstacles camp. For ages 2-6. For dates/times/cost go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov.
ECO ELSA – PLANT USES CAMP: For ages 7-14. This class is a combination of biology, science, and history with an emphasis on how to respectfully learn from different cultures. Kids will get to do a wide variety of activities, games and crafting. Camp is held on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 29 and 30 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 1930 Ritter Trail. Cost is $78.
LYNCH FULL DAY BASKETBALL CAMP: Ages 8-12. Players from the beginning stage to intermediate levels welcome Monday-Thursday, Aug. 29-Sept. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lakeville Hasse Arena, 8525 215th St. W. Kids will be learning the basic skills and fundamentals. Lowered hoops, depending on camp. Cost is $209.
BIRD BANDING: For all ages, families encouraged, youth must be accompanied by an adult. Join researchers from the North Central Bird Observatory for an up-close look at local and migrant wild birds on Sunday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. In this ongoing research project, the public will observe the capture of birds using mist nets and the collection of data including placing identifying bands on the birds. Birds are then released back into the wild. Event will take place rain or shine. Cost is $2/per person 10 & older, free for children under 10.
ECO ELSA LITTLE NATURE EXPLORERS: For ages 2-5. Explore, through nature learning, the plants and animals that call the outdoors home on Friday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Experience a wide variety of outdoor activities for preschoolers to get their minds and bodies moving. Cost is $29 per adult/child pair, register child. Additional siblings $13, register for section 243262-02.
MUSIC TOGETHER FREE DEMONSTRATION: These are for caregivers who are seriously considering registering but would like to try a class with their child first. Registration is required. Families will only be allowed to try one demo class. The free classes being offered are Monday, Sept. 12, 9:30-10:15 a.m. or Thursday, Sept. 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
ECO ELSA ANIMAL SUPERHEROES: For ages 5-12. Animals have all kinds of special abilities that help them survive as predators and prey. Learn about different animal “superpowers” through activities and games on Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Cost is $50
SUPERHERO FITNESS: Ages 3-5. Learn lessons of lifelong fitness while having fun as one of Earth’s mightiest protectors on Thursdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 13 from 9:15-10 a.m. at Aronson Park, 8550 202nd St. W. Capes and cowls encouraged. Cost is $85.
RIBBONS AND TWIRLS WITH LINDA LEE: Ages 3-5. Miss Linda’s Ribbons & Twirls class allows little ones to experiment and learn to use creative movement with music on Thursdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 13 from 10:15-11 a.m. at Aronson Park, 8550 202nd St. W. Ribbon dance twirler custom designed by each student included. Cost is $85.
KIDS YOGA WITH LINDA LEE: Ages 3-5. Exercise social, sensory and motor skills while increasing flexibility in this imaginative class on Thursdays, Sept. 15-Oct. 13 from 11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. at Aronson Park, 8550 202nd St. W. Cost is $85.
GIFT CARDS: Give the gift of classes at the Art Center, summer sport camps, Active Adult membership, tennis lessons and much more. Gift cards are available in any denomination. No expiration. Call 952-985-4600 for more information.
PHOTO CONTEST: Send photos of family time at one of Lakeville’s parks or facilities, or at an Arts Center or Parks and Recreation event or program. For complete contest details, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or go to lakevillemn.gov.
