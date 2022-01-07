Following are activities planned by the Lakeville Parks and Recreation Department. Register at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov or call 952-985-4600.
Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington – Purchase all day ($36), discount wristbands to this family attraction at the Lakeville Parks & Recreation office in City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave., or call 952-985-4600. Please pick up wristbands at City Hall during business hours. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
MUSIC TOGETHER - WINTER – For ages newborn-6 years. Discover the joy of making Music Together. Sing, laugh, move and learn along with one’s baby, toddler or preschooler for 45 minutes each week in these award-winning classes. Classes are mixed-aged so the siblings can be together. Infant under 8 months on the first day of the session are free with a registered sibling. For winter classes, free infant must be born after May 10, 2021. All infants, whether siblings or not, are welcome. Choose in-person or online classes. Registration cost is $189 first child, $83, additional child $104. To view dates/times offered go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov.
ECO ELSA LITTLE NATURE EXPLORERS – For ages 3-5. Explore through nature, learning the plants and animals that call the outdoors home on Friday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Planned are a wide variety of outdoor activities for preschoolers to get their minds and bodies moving. Cost is $26; additional sibling $13.
AMAZING TOTS & ATHLETES – Ages 1-½ to 3 for Tots and ages 3-5 for Athletes. Children can develop motor skills, hand-eye coordination, cardiovascular fitness and more through Amazing Athletes on Tuesdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 15. Tots are from 9:30-10 a.m. and Athletes is from 10:15-11 a.m. at Lakeville Ames Arena, 19900 Ipava Ave. The course will cover 10 sports: baseball, volleyball, lacrosse, football, basketball, soccer, golf, hockey, tennis and track and field. Each class encompasses two different developmental sports, muscle identification and nutrition lessons, using fun activities so they can build their skills, at their own pace, in a non-competitive atmosphere. Cost is $93.
ILLUMINATION WALK – For all ages. Walk or snowshoe the trails at Ritter in the glow of the luminaries and the light of the moon on Friday, Jan. 28, at 6, 6:30 or 7 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. Hundreds of flickering candles light the way around the trail. Bring snowshoe equipment or stroll on foot. Cost is $6/person.
WINTER ADVENTURES – For ages 8-11. Active Solutions has created a full-day program that is jam packed with activities to get them going including: snowshoeing, cross country skiing, boot hockey, broomball, sledding, boot soccer and more on Monday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park. This class is perfect for the child who enjoys the outdoors and needs more movement in their lives. Please bring winter clothing including; boots, hat, two pair of mittens, snow pants, jacket, water bottle, two snacks and a big lunch. Cost is $84.
GUIDED SNOWSHOE HIKE – Join Eco Elsa to explore the winter landscape of Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail and learn how to snowshoe on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. During this family excursion, participants will learn about Minnesota’s winter habitats as well as the history of snowshoeing. Geared for ages 6 and up, make sure to dress for the weather as the whole program will be spent outdoors. Snowshoes will be provided and participants will be instructed on how to use them. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 25. Cost is $21/person.
ECO ELSA PRESCHOOL SNOW DAY – Participants will learn about snow and winter through a variety of engaging activities and games for early learners on Friday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Ritter Farm Park, 19300 Ritter Trail. These are activities that adults can continue to do at home with the kids so they can get outdoors all winter long. We will be building with snow, playing games with snow, make snow art and do snow science. Be sure to dress for the weather as most of the time will be spent outdoors. Cost is $28 per adult/child pair, register child. Additional siblings $13, please register for section 343252-02.
Gift cards – Give the gift of classes at the Art Center, summer sport camps, Active Adult membership, tennis lessons and much more. Gift cards are available in denominations of one’s choice. No expiration. Call 952-985-4600 for more information. Perfect for holidays, birthdays and grandchildren.
Photo Contest – Send us your best shots of you and/or your family at one of the city parks or facilities, or at an Arts Center or Parks and Recreation event or program. For complete contest details, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or go to lakevillemn.gov.
