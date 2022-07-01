All events are subject to change. Event updates at PanoProg.org.
Monday, July 4
Fireworks and Family Fun: 6 p.m.-dusk, Century Middle School. Live music by IV Play, inflatables, concessions and fireworks set at dusk.
Medallion Hunt: Daily clues start July 5. For rules, see PanoProg.org or Facebook for clues.
Tuesday, July 5
Family Tailgate (new): 5-8:30 p.m. Lakeville Area Arts Center/ALC parking lot. Free event with hot dogs, cotton candy, drinks, rock-climbing, archery, bounce house, face painting, yard games and photo booth.
Music in the Park: 7 p.m. Antlers Park. Music by Lakeville Area Community Band. Rain location is Lakeville Area Arts Center. Call for weather update: 952-985-4690.
Wednesday, July 6
Baby Crawl-a-Thon: 9:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start, Lakeville Heritage Center
Art on the Lawn: 10 a.m.-noon. Fun family activity, $18 material fee, Lakeville Area Arts Center
Festival of Asian Nations Kickoff Event: noon-10 p.m., Phoenix Hall Event Center (20732 Holt Ave.)
Ice Cream Social: 1-3 p.m. Highview Hills. Live music from CODA, carnival games, ice cream and cookie dough.
Miss Lakeville Scholarship Program: 7 p.m., Lakeville South High School, admission is $10 plus Pan-O-Prog button.
Thursday, July 7
Big Wheel Races: 9:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. start, Primrose School of Lakeville North
Pet Show and K-9 Demonstration: 9:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. judging. K-9 demo at 11 a.m. Steve Michaud Park, rain or shine.
Pedal Tractor Pull: 11:30 a.m. registration, Steve Michaud Park. Pull starts at noon, following K-9 Demo. Ages 4-11, compete against their own age group.
Fun Fair Carnival: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., near the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Festival of Asian Nations: Phoenix Hall Event Center, 20732 Holt Ave. Night Market and food trucks 4-10 p.m., Dance Party 5-10 p.m.
Lions Club Beer, Brats & BINGO: 4:30-10:30 p.m., Lakeville Area Arts Center. Main Stage BINGO at 7 p.m., $20 Bingo cards good for 40 games including a $1,000 coverall. Back Bar Stage: Timothy Howe. *Button Event for Bingo
Babe’s Indoor Dance: Self Titled Band, 9 p.m.-midnight, Babe’s Music Bar. No cover charge.
Friday, July 8
Historical Exhibit: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Heritage Center
Pan-O-Prog Art Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Local artisans, prize drawings, Lakeville Area Arts Center
Craft Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Heritage Center
Art on the Lawn: 10 a.m.-noon. Family art activity, $18 material fee, Lakeville Area Arts Center
Street Market: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., downtown Lakeville, Post Office/Dakota Curling Club parking lot.
Fun Fair Carnival: noon-11 p.m.. near the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Ping Pong Ball Drop and Youth Play Day: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Aronson Park. Ages 12 and under.
B52 Burgers + Brew Parking Lot Party: Bags, 2-story slide & kids play set (4-10 p.m.), live music on indoor and outdoor stages at 8 p.m. Joshua Kloyda and Jud Hailey, ring the bell iced shot glass throw challenge, free giveaways.
Cruise Night: 3 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. start, Lakeville South High School through downtown. Cars must be at least 30 years old to participate.
Festival of Asian Nations: Phoenix Hall Event Center, 20732 Holt Ave. Night Market and food trucks 4-10 p.m., Dance Party 5-10 p.m.
Race Car Alley: 4-8 p.m., 209th St. downtown Lakeville. Meet drivers, check out race cars, win prizes.
Market Plaza Stage: free live music, Downtown Market Plaza, 4-6:45 p.m. Soviet Machines, 8-11 p.m. RHINO.
Shuttle Bus Service: 4:30-11:30 p.m., continuous service between Lakeville North High School (lower lot, north side) and downtown Lakeville (208th Street)
Lions Beer Garden: 4:30 p.m.-midnight, Lakeville Area Arts Center Lawn. South Stage: Dan Ristrom and the Big Throwdown, North Stage: SOB’s featuring Tim Howe. Watch the cruise while enjoying the Lions food. Music following parade. No cover charge.
Cruise Night Mile: Mainstreet (Holyoke Ave), right before cruise night parade. 6 p.m. men’s heat, 6:05 p.m. women’s heat.
Steel Domain Wrestling: 8 p.m. bell time, near the Fun Fair Carnival on Howland near 209th Street. Family friendly, free event.
Cruise Night Dance with Good for Gary: 8 p.m.-midnight, Babe’s Music Bar, $10 cover charge plus Pan-O-Prog button.
Saturday, July 9
Pan-O-Prog Fishing Tournament: 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Casperson Park & Boat Launch, 25-team tournament with 100% payout and trophies for first place and Big Bass.
Pan-O-Prog Run: 6:45 a.m. registration, Casperson Park/Lake Marion, 4-Mile starts at 7:45 a.m., Free Kid’s Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m., 1-mile starts at 8:45 a.m. Register at LakevilleMN.gov.
Softball Tournament. Day 1 of 2, Aronson Park, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., pre-registration required. Form at PanoProg.org.
Archery Tournament Regular and 3D Shoot: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Ritter Farm Park Archery Range
Fire Department Waffle Breakfast: 7-11 a.m., Lakeville Fire Station No. 1, $10 per person, 5 and under free with adult. Advance tickets at Fire Station No. 4 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
Pickleball Tournament: Dodd Trail Park. Women’s doubles 8 a.m.-noon, men’s doubles 1-5 p.m. Registration required. $30 per player per tourney. Webtrac.lakevillemn.gov for information.
Pan-O-Prog Art Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Local artisans, prize drawings, Lakeville Area Arts Center
Flower and Foliage Show: Lakeville Area Arts Center, 8:30-10 a.m. registration, 10-11 a.m. judging, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. show open to the public, 3:15-4 p.m. awards and photos.
Craft Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Heritage Center
Historical Exhibit: 9 a.m.-noon, Heritage Center
Kiddie Parade: 10 a.m. registration, 10:45 a.m. start, downtown, Holyoke and 207th, “Super Heroes” theme.
Street Market: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m., downtown Lakeville, parking lot between Post Office and Dakota Curling Club
Fun Fair Carnival: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., near the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Craft Brew Review: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lions Beer Garden, Lakeville Area Arts Center Lawn. 30-plus craft beers, bucket and flight specials, live music from 1-4 p.m. Trailer Trash. No cover charge.
Shuttle Bus Service: 1:30-11:30 p.m., continuous service between Lakeville North High School (lower student lot, north side) and downtown Lakeville (208th Street)
Car Show: noon registration, parked on Mainstreet (Holyoke Ave.) 1-4 p.m. Entry fee $10. *Button Event.
B52 Burgers + Brew Parking Lot Party: Bags, two-story slide and kids play set (11 a.m.-10 p.m.), live music on indoor and outdoor stages with Tony Sammis and Camille Gross (11 a.m.), Jesse Totushek and Russel Franek (2 p.m.), Dan Switch and Lars Carlson (5 p.m.), Jud Hailey and Jesse Totushek (8 p.m.), ring the bell iced shot glass throw challenge, free giveaways.
Market Plaza Stage: free Live music, Downtown Market Plaza. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Southside Kool Jazz Combo, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Willie Wisely, 4-5:30 p.m. Scarlet Goodbye, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Mr. Peabody.
Festival of Asian Nations: Phoenix Hall Event Center, 20732 Holt Ave. Night Market and food trucks 4-10 p.m., Dance Party 5-10 p.m.
Grand Parade: 4:30 p.m. line-up, 5:30 p.m. start, downtown Lakeville.
Lions Beer Garden: 4:30 p.m.-midnight, Lakeville Area Arts Center lawn. JT and the Gunslingers with special guest Erin Grand. Watch the parade while enjoying the Lions festival fair food. Music following parade. No cover charge.
Tent Party with Johnny Holm Band: 8 p.m.-midnight, Babe’s Music Bar, $10 cover charge. *Button Event.
Sunday, July 10
Archery Tournament Regular & 3D Shoot: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Ritter Farm Park Archery Range.
Softball Tournament: Day 2 of 2, Aronson Park. 7 a.m.-5 p.m., pre-registration required. Form at PanoProg.org.
Lions Club Annual Fly-in Breakfast: 7:30–11 a.m. Airlake Airport - Main Hangar. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham links, pastries, and beverages. See Vintage Warbirds on display including a B-25 Mitchell. Free parking. $12 adults, $7 kids ages 5-12, 4 and under free with adult.
Pickleball Tournament: Dodd Trail Park. Mixed doubles 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration required, $30 per player per tourney. Webtrac.lakevillemn.gov for information.
Beach Volleyball Tournament: 8:15 a.m. registration. 9 a.m. start, rain or shine, Antlers Park *Button event.
Street Market : 11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Lakeville, parking lot between Post Office and Dakota Curling Club
Fun Fair Carnival: noon-11 p.m., near the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Volunteer Appreciation Picnic: noon, Lakeville Area Arts Center grounds.
