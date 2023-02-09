Aaimah Khawaja lv

Aaimah Khawaja

Lakeville North High School junior Aaimah Khawaja has been selected by the Minnesota State High School League as one of the 2022-23 ExCEL Award recipients. The Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership recognition program is designed for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities, and do volunteer work in their community.

Khawaja will be invited to be recognized during an on-court award ceremony during halftime at the Class AA girls basketball championship game, which will be televised from Williams Arena in Minneapolis on March 18.

Tags

Load comments