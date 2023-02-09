Lakeville North High School junior Aaimah Khawaja has been selected by the Minnesota State High School League as one of the 2022-23 ExCEL Award recipients. The Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership recognition program is designed for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities, and do volunteer work in their community.
Khawaja will be invited to be recognized during an on-court award ceremony during halftime at the Class AA girls basketball championship game, which will be televised from Williams Arena in Minneapolis on March 18.
Lakeville North announced in December that Khawaja was a nominee for the ExCEL Awards. During her high school career she has participated in DECA, yearbook, debate, and track and field. In speech, she was a national quarterfinalist and received post-season honors from the South Suburban Conference. Khawaja serves as a team captain and a mentor to first-year team members.
Khawaja is a co-founder/leader of an affinity group aimed at protecting Muslim students’ rights at Lakeville North. She is also the president of Asian American Connections, an affinity group aimed at providing representation for marginalized students. Khawaja has been the lead organizer for Islamic events hosted at school, has been a Henna artist at school-based culture festivals, and she serves as a student manager on the ultimate Frisbee team.
