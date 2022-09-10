gen lv youth council

Aaimah Khawaja

Aaimah Khawaja of Lakeville has been selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council, representing Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

MYC is a collaborative of youth leaders that mobilizes their fellow middle and high school peers across the state to create equitable systems through youth-led outreach, education and advocacy. Members of the MYC are change agents in their communities and across the state, leading the way with youth-centered systems change.

