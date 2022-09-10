Aaimah Khawaja of Lakeville has been selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council, representing Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.
MYC is a collaborative of youth leaders that mobilizes their fellow middle and high school peers across the state to create equitable systems through youth-led outreach, education and advocacy. Members of the MYC are change agents in their communities and across the state, leading the way with youth-centered systems change.
In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature formally recognized the work of the MYC, passing into law the Minnesota Youth Council Committee Bill, which establishes the MYC as an official legislative committee, creating a system for youth to provide advice and recommendations to the Legislature and the governor.
Khawaja is a junior at Lakeville North High School. She is a member of her school’s Muslims Student Association, Speech Team, and National Honor Society. She is a food shelf volunteer at South Metro Islamic Center. She said she has always found it extremely difficult to see injustices occurring around her prevail, with little to no action being taken in her community to put an end to it.
Minnesota Youth Council members focus their impact through four priority issue areas; juvenile justice, education equity, environmental justice, and health and wellness. The MYC holds legislative meetings several times a year during the legislative session. Senators and representatives are invited to present bills impacting youth and provide testimony to the full council. MYC members provide insight and feedback on the issues through the formal committee meetings and feedback letters to the bill authors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.