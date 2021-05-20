Lakeville North High School’s Panther Drama Team recorded Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” recently and it is being edited by a production team to have a finished film ready for streaming at the beginning of June. The cast includes Natalie Clayburn as Cinderella, Ryan Thiede as Prince Christopher, Kris Hendricks at Stepmother, Alyson Hasner as Grace, Erin Enabnit as Joy, Beau Bauer as King Maxmillian, Kaitlyn Roers as Queen Constantina, Bobby Hurley as Lionel and Grace Mason as Fairy Godmother. More information about it will be at lnhspanthers.com/page/show/894753-panther-drama-team.
Trending Now
-
Finishing touches being put on Eagan’s new all-inclusive playground
-
Apple Valley resident to be featured in Twin Cities Public Television documentary
-
Gun fired at motorist in Lakeville
-
Southbound I-35W between Bloomington and Burnsville to close this weekend
-
Farmington liquor store to expand in Farmington Mall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.