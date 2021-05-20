Lakeville North High School’s Panther Drama Team recorded Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” recently and it is being edited by a production team to have a finished film ready for streaming at the beginning of June. The cast includes Natalie Clayburn as Cinderella, Ryan Thiede as Prince Christopher, Kris Hendricks at Stepmother, Alyson Hasner as Grace, Erin Enabnit as Joy, Beau Bauer as King Maxmillian, Kaitlyn Roers as Queen Constantina, Bobby Hurley as Lionel and Grace Mason as Fairy Godmother. More information about it will be at lnhspanthers.com/page/show/894753-panther-drama-team.

