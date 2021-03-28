The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America have given an educational grant of $10,000 for Lakeville North and Lakeville South robotics teams for their efforts related to STEM education.
PhRMA partnered with Lakeville Area Schools to bring this funding, which will encourage the student’s development of STEM skills. The grant will support the robotics teams in their ongoing competition efforts.
“Our Lakeville robotics programs have navigated the pandemic by offering a broad virtual curriculum as well as in-person learning. However, our teams have been unable to compete outside of the district,” said Jackie Fleischhacker, Lakeville South Robotics coach. “Fundraising for our teams’ supplies and competition has been difficult due to the pandemic and this STEM Pipeline grant will allow us to continue to operate our program in the future.”
“STEM education and activities like the Lakeville Robotics teams are essential to help create the next generation workforce of scientists and researchers,” said Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville. “Today’s students will be tomorrow’s cancer or vaccine researchers, and thanks to the robotics program we can ensure the spark of curiosity in those fields starts today.”
“PhRMA represents the country’s top biopharmaceutical research companies that allow the United States to be a leader in innovation, particularly in the fight to combat COVID-19. Programs like this are an excellent way for students to develop an interest in STEM careers. PhRMA is proud to support Lakeville Robotics programs and their commitment to offering students quality STEM education opportunities,” said Nick McGee, senior director for public affairs at PhRMA.
