Lakeville North High School seniors Ava Blascziek and Jack Grigsby have been nominated to represent their school for the Minnesota State High School League Triple ‘A’ Award. The three A’s stand for academics, arts and athletics. The award honors high school seniors in Minnesota who have a 3.0 or higher grade-point average and who participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities.
Blascziek currently holds a 4.15 GPA and was a key member of the Lakeville North girls volleyball team, which advanced to the state Class 4A championship game this fall. Blascziek was named the East Metro Volleyball Player of the Year.
“Ava is a commanding presence in Minnesota volleyball and has put a respected amount of time, effort and heart into being the student-athlete she is today,” said Lakeville North head volleyball coach Jackie Richter.
Off the court, Blascziek says she has a love of art. She started doing graphic art in ninth grade and has since completed all three of Lakeville North’s graphic art courses.
“My favorite projects are the ones where I have free rein to be as creative as I want. Last year I took one of these projects as an opportunity to combine my love of graphic art and fashion and submitted it to the South Suburban Conference art show and won the Award of Excellence,” said Blascziek.
Blascziek plans to attend Temple University in the fall, where she plans to major in marketing and graphic art while playing Division I volleyball.
Grigsby is a “straight-A” student who is also a member of the Lakeville North Now and Then Singers, an audition-only a capella choir group. Grigsby has been involved in choir since he was in eighth grade. He has been selected for the Minnesota State Choir twice. In 10th grade, Grigsby became the only sophomore to be selected for a spot in the Now and Then Singers.
“Jack’s talent and work ethic earned him a spot in the top choir of our program three years in a row,” said Lakeville North choir director Jamye Casperson.
Grigsby is a very accomplished distance runner. In cross country, Grigsby was a two-time captain and four-time recipient of the Heart of the Panther award, which is given to the person who best demonstrates team spirit. His team advanced to two section championships, a conference title and a third place finish at state.
“Jack always puts team first and is very supportive of everyone,” said cross country coach Karl Ermisch.
Grigsby plans to attend Luther College where he intends to run competitively and participate in choir.
The MSHSL will announce four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at a recognition banquet in March.
