Lakeville North High School seniors Ava Blascziek and Jack Grigsby have been nominated to represent their school for the Minnesota State High School League Triple ‘A’ Award. The three A’s stand for academics, arts and athletics. The award honors high school seniors in Minnesota who have a 3.0 or higher grade-point average and who participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities.

Blascziek currently holds a 4.15 GPA and was a key member of the Lakeville North girls volleyball team, which advanced to the state Class 4A championship game this fall. Blascziek was named the East Metro Volleyball Player of the Year.

