Lakeville North High School held its graduation ceremony Thursday, July 10, at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota. The ceremony included music, singing, speakers and handing out diplomas to the graduating seniors. Speakers included Principal Kim Budde, Dean of Students Dan McNulty, Superintendent Michael Baumann, students Krystal Mutebi and Sophie Thomas, and faculty member Mark Haddorff.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments