Lakeville North-Rosemount football game called off

Rosemount team members are in quarantine
Friday’s varsity football game between Lakeville North and Rosemount has been postponed after Lakeville North was notified Thursday afternoon that members of the Rosemount team are in quarantine.
The game was to kick off at 7 p.m. at Lakeville North High School. According to a statement from the Lakeville North student activities office, the Panthers were looking for other options to play Friday or Saturday, but nothing was currently scheduled.
Also postponed is a junior varsity game between Rosemount and Lakeville North scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Rosemount High School. A sophomore football game between the schools is still on for 10 a.m. Saturday at Lakeville North, and two freshmen games Thursday at Rosemount were expected to go on as scheduled.
The statement from Lakeville North did not say that Rosemount team members tested positive for COVID-19, only that they were in quarantine. Although officially listed as a postponed game, neither team currently has an open week on its remaining schedule to make it up.
Rosemount also is not expected to play its scheduled home game against Farmington on Thursday, Oct. 15. Rosemount varsity and junior varsity players and staff have been asked to quarantine through Oct. 21, according to School District 196.
Other games scheduled Friday that involve teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area are still on. They include Burnsville at Lakeville South, Eagan at Farmington, East Ridge at Eastview and Hopkins at Apple Valley. All are 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Rosemount-Lakeville North is one of several high school football games across the state that will not take place as scheduled Friday. Other games called off include Concordia Academy against St. Agnes after St. Agnes had players test positive for COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.