Lakeville North High School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” was recognized for its accomplishments in high school theater by Hennepin Theatre Trust as a participant in the Spotlight Education program. As the only program of its kind in the state and an essential tool of arts education in Minnesota high schools, the program helps build confidence, critical thinking skills, empathy, a sense of community, and knowledge of theater.
Lakeville North High School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” was recognized for its accomplishments in high school theater by Hennepin Theatre Trust as a participant in the Spotlight Education program. As the only program of its kind in the state and an essential tool of arts education in Minnesota high schools, the program helps build confidence, critical thinking skills, empathy, a sense of community, and knowledge of theater.
Lakeville North High School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” was recognized for its accomplishments in high school theater by Hennepin Theatre Trust as a participant in the Spotlight Education program. As the only program of its kind in the state and an essential tool of arts education in Minnesota high schools, the program helps build confidence, critical thinking skills, empathy, a sense of community, and knowledge of theater.
Lakeville North received the following Outstanding honors: Achievement in Musical Theater, Overall Production, Overall Performance, Ensemble Performance, Vocal Performance, Run Crew Overall Technical Team and Light Crew
Lakeville North received Honorable Mention in: Acting Performance, Dance Performance and Sound Crew.
Individual honors went to:
Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role - John Morton as Mr. Mushnik, Beau Bauer as Seymour Krelborn, Olivia Anselment as Audrey.
Honorable Mention in a Leading Role – Alex Kelly as Orin Scrivello, the Dentist, Abigail Koenig as Urchin, Sumaya Hussein as Urchin
Outstanding in Technical Leadership – Claire Peterson as Stage Manager, Kate Bakke as Stage Manager, Christopher Schroer as Deck Captain
Hennepin Theatre Trust sends trained theater professionals and educators to watch and assess participating schools’ theater productions. These critiques provide detailed educational feedback for the students and directors in categories ranging from overall production to individual performances. The assessment process is an educational tool intended to encourage, inspire and enhance Spotlight schools’ theater programs and strengthen the skills of student artists — onstage and offstage.
“The artistic and administrative staff are very proud of the accomplishments of these students,” said Hannah Steblay, theater director at Lakeville North. “We are eager for them to display their talents at the State Theater in Downtown Minneapolis on June 13, where they have been invited to bring a medley for both their fall production of ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ and for their spring show, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ ”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.