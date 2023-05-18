Lakeville North High School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” was recognized for its accomplishments in high school theater by Hennepin Theatre Trust as a participant in the Spotlight Education program. As the only program of its kind in the state and an essential tool of arts education in Minnesota high schools, the program helps build confidence, critical thinking skills, empathy, a sense of community, and knowledge of theater.

Lakeville North received the following Outstanding honors: Achievement in Musical Theater, Overall Production, Overall Performance, Ensemble Performance, Vocal Performance, Run Crew Overall Technical Team and Light Crew

