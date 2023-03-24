Lakeville North High School speech students qualify for nationals Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nine students from the Lakeville North High School Speech team recently qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, taking place this June in Phoenix, Arizona.The following students qualified for nationals:- Aiden Clayburn (grade 12) - Humorous Interpretation- Aaimah Khawaja (11) - US Extemporaneous Speaking- Adelyn Frost (9) and Meredith Leo (9) - Duo Interpretation- Gintare Piscikaite (12) - Informative Speaking- Ankita Gurung (11) - Program Oral Interpretation- Amenah Eldomiatti (11) - Original Oratory- Charese Mutebi (11) - Original Oratory- Anna Branchini (11) - Program Oral Interpretation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville North High School National Speech And Debate Tournament Aiden Clayborn Aimah Khawaja Adelyn Frost Gintare Piscikaite Ankita Gurung Amenah Eldomiatti Charese Mutebi Anna Branchini Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan adopts rental licensing ordinance Face Foundrie coming to Apple Valley Eagan family's lawsuit alleges harassment, negligence preceded suicide Burnsville considers fees for frequent field users Pickleball, bocce and bean bags recreational leagues in Lakeville E-editions Dakota County Tribune 11 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 11 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 11 hrs ago 0
