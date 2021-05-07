Kaitlyn Peterson, a 2018 Lakeville North graduate, is breaking down barriers for the disabled community. She is a Minnesota Best Buddies ambassador and one of the founding members that helped raise funds to bring a Best Buddies office to the Twin Cities. Her goal is to see every school in the state have a Best Buddies program and bridge the gap of inclusion, while promoting friendships between disabled and non disabled individuals.
Even though she had to shelter in place due to COVID-19 for over a year, Kaitlyn has remained active giving virtual speeches for Best Buddies. She also raised awareness and funds for Best Buddies programming, which has kept adults with disabilities connected socially with friends throughout the pandemic.
In November 2020 she participated in the Minnesota Miss Amazing Virtual Pageant and won the title of Junior Miss Queen. Her entrance videos spoke of her passion of advocacy and how she uses American Sign Language and singing to convey her message. She will be traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, on July 30-Aug. 1 to represent Minnesota in the Miss Amazing Nationals.
Those who would like to help sponsor her trip expenses can do so through her Miss Amazing link at saq2021.funraise.org/fundraiser/kaitlyn-peterson.
Now that she is fully vaccinated she is planning on walking in the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in May and excited to be able to see her friends in person. For more information on Best Buddies Minnesota, contact director Katey Nelson at kateynelson@bestbuddies.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.