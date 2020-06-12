Family: Kevin, Patti, Kelley and Megan Upham
Top five activities/interests: Swim, outdoor activities, Jeeps, football, photography
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending the University of St. Thomas and I plan to study business marketing. I will also be a member of the St. Thomas swim and dive team where I will continue my competitive swimming career for four more years. I was also awarded a four-year Army ROTC scholarship and I will be a member of the Gopher Battalion at the University of Minnesota.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I have always had plans set in place for what I wanted my life to look like. The one thing that has remained constant was that the military remained in my plan each time. I believe that my calling is to serve, and I have wanted to serve my country for as long as I can remember. I want to graduate from the Army ROTC program and be commissioned as an officer in the U.S Army. Then I am able to not only join the men and women who put our country first each and every day, but I am able to lead them as well. The Army has an extensive and impressive legacy, and I would like to add to the long-lived traditions by being the third generation of Army officers in my family. My objectives in life are: to be a servant leader, have a meaningful and impactful career, be true to myself, and make my loved ones proud. To me, the Army is a career that will not feel like a job, and it shouldn’t because it’s not. It’s something that you do when you have that higher calling and wish to serve day in and day out for the “land of the free, and the home of the brave.”
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
I have had many mentors throughout my life; they include my parents, my coaches, and my teachers. Each one has shaped me in different ways and has made me the man that I am today. My parents, Kevin and Patti Upham have taught me so many things in life so far, and I could seriously go on all day but I’m just going to say a couple. They have taught me kindness, humility, empathy, communication, maturity, and work ethic. Whether I noticed them teaching me these things or not, I know that they brought up a very great son, and I’m so proud to call them my parents. My coaches, Phil Smith and Dan Schneider, have taught me the importance of teamwork, dedication and grit. Swimming is no easy sport and our practices are very tough being both physically and mentally demanding. Without the lessons that I’ve learned from my club and high school coaches I wouldn’t be even near the person that I am in and out of the pool. Last, my teachers, each one of them has taught me something big or something small that has stuck with me. Being a teacher is one of the most important jobs in our society, they have my utmost respect and they do it because they care for others and want to make an impact on our lives academically and personally. I’m going to pick just one teacher, Mr. Paul Lund, my AP European History teacher when I was a junior. He was someone who every student respected and someone who not only lectured skillfully but taught us so much more than just history. He taught us how to respect differing viewpoints and how to respect people. He always showed us each side of an issue, the good and the bad, and then he let each student decide which side they would align with and believe in. Mr. Lund was someone who I’d always talk with about my future endeavors as well as my current life such as swimming, Civil Air Patrol, etc. We would frequently share things with one another that we thought the other would enjoy, for example he knows that I’m very interested in politics and the military so those were often the topics of discussion. When my junior year ended that was not the end of Mr. Lund’s and my relationship. We were on a school administration team together and I even ran across him in the middle of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. That is a memory that I will always remember, he always says the chances of that were slim to none!
What’s your favorite memory of your high school years?
My favorite memory during high school just happened as a Senior. It was only made possible with the help of the 27 other guys on the LNHS swim and dive team. I joined this team as a seventh-grader and I am beyond proud of what I have accomplished in my high school swimming career. The thing is, I’m not going to remember the races I won or the time I cut, the turnout of the meets, the multitude of hard workouts, and not even the times we beat our favorite team in the SSC, Lakeville South. What is going to stick with me is the family we created and what we were able to accomplish as a team. This year, we made history by winning the Section 1AA title after a championship drought in our program since 2005-2006. We did this with a regular group of guys who all shared a common goal, a winning mentality, and a sports family like no other. I accepted the trophy with my fellow captains and then we brought it over to our team to celebrate. Following that there is a tradition in our section to have the whole team including the coaches jump in the pool. I will forever remember that moment shared with my favorite people, doing my favorite sport, and taking in what hours upon hours of hard work can accomplish.
What advice would you give to younger students?
I would tell younger students to be active and involved in high school. There is so much that is there for the taking and so many things to diversify yourself. I never really had much free time in high school or even middle school for that matter. I wouldn’t change it for the world because it has shaped me and allowed me to be where I am today with such a bright yet uncertain future. Get involved whether you join a school sports team, band, choir, club, or theatre. You can also be involved in things outside of school such as volunteering, leadership focused organizations, and other clubs. I would also like to tell you to live in the moment and take in life around you, these years are so much fun and can truly be whatever you make it. There’s a catch, you do need to look ahead and start to plan your post-secondary plans such as college, the military or whatever else you may choose to do. Start joining things that make you happy, that build you up, and that prepare you for life, you won’t regret it. Those things will surely help later in life with the lessons you learned, the memories you made, and the things you accomplished.
What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
The hardest thing about the past few months has been not having the in-person interactions with teachers, fellow students and friends. I really enjoy getting to know my teachers and them getting to know me more than just academically, so that I am more than just another student in the classroom. I thoroughly enjoyed school and a big part of it was because I liked my teachers and they liked me back ... at least I think they did. I am also a huge auditory learner and when I miss school due to swimming or something else it’s harder to learn the content on my own. With distance learning it is 100 percent online and it can be hard to fully grasp the content, especially in classes like math. Last, it’s been very sad because as a senior we were all so ready and excited for the festivities such as decision day, prom, senior awards night, senior pranks, graduation, and the last day of high school. It has been hard knowing we won’t have a “normal” end to high school but we will still have closure and we will only get stronger because of this.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
At the beginning of distance Learning I started a daily schedule so that I could get into a routine like I was in at school and so that I could stay organized, and not have too much of a senior slide. I have also stayed in touch with my teachers and have talked to all of them at least once with an exchange of emails, still not as good as a good ol’ in-person conversation though. My friends and I have been sure to stay close to one another yet still be sure to remain socially distanced with activities such as hiking, hammocking, boating, biking and so much more. My family and I have started some projects to stay busy such as demolishing our deck in order to have a new one built, as well we also plan to build a firepit in our backyard.
