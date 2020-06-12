Family: Approximately four years ago, I arrived in the U.S. from the care of my grandparents to the care of my father. Previously, I had lived with my mother and my grandmother because my dad was in the U.S. trying to build a better life for his family. In Ghana, I mainly lived with my grandmother – my mom’s mother, and my mom as well. In America, I live with my dad my sister, step-mom, and step-sister. I have an older brother who visits but currently attends school in Illinois.
Top five activities/interests: Games, and dinner with family; track and field; church; conversations and games with friends, biking in trails whiles enjoying the view of nature.
What are your plans after graduation?
To start off; some examples of long-term goals I aspire to achieve are graduating from a four-year college with a summa cum laude grade point average, gaining a bachelor’s degree in management information systems, and continuing my education to gain a master’s degree in cybersecurity.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I know that we are in an age of technological advancement meaning some jobs are fading away as some jobs are increasing in demand. I am someone who loves a challenge and loves interpersonal communication so I chose MIS as a degree because it grants me access to the technological field and feeds my ambition of competition and people skills with the business aspect of it. I plan to minor in finance because money management is a crucial part if I decide to steer more into the business aspect of MIS.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
I can’t really say I have had one mentor because I have had multiple people in my life who have individually made a great impact in my life academically, spiritually, socially, and mentally. I can’t really say everyone who has been a mentor without leaving some significant people out so when people see certain areas I’ve been successful in, I hope they can take into consideration my deans, teachers, family and some friends who have helped accomplish my goals through their belief in me.
How did you make your adjustment to living in America? What were the biggest challenges? How did you overcome them? Give a little background on where you emigrated from?
I originally emigrated from a county called Ghana in September 2015. Ghana is a beautiful country rich in its culture and people but like most third world countries, it lacks the opportunity for self-advancement so most immigrants from Ghana come to first world counties for an opportunity to further themselves and their families. Coming into the U.S. was an amazing portion of my journey, but living and adjusting to its cultures and lifestyle was somewhat of a struggle. An example of the struggles faced was understanding the language; specifically, the pace to which the people spoke the English language around here; and in my perspective, it was very fast-paced. Comprehension was easier because coming from a country where English was the official language, made comprehension easy, but trying to understand the information through how it was delivered was a little struggle due to the difference in accent, tone, and the speed at which the language was spoken made it harder to understand the information. But with time, repetition, and thorough listening, I was able to overcome that obstacle. (I’ve also relocated three times in America.)
What advice would you give to younger students?
Challenges may come your way but no one is looking at how bad you feel so don’t make it an excuse but show people how you picked yourself up and persevered through tough times.
What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
Being a senior during these times is not a great feeling. Personally, it feels like a lot has been stripped from me like one last chance to compete with my teammates in a sport we love, my first prom, sitting in a room with my class listening to our names being called up on stage whiles our parents cheer us on as we graduate, a final goodbye to our friends and administrators, graduation parties, families coming together, a celebration with teammates, families, and friends, and experiencing the last student walk as a graduate in LNHS halls. It’s really no one’s fault so we try to deal with it the best way possible, this is usually harder on some than others but it is sad.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
There’s not much to do but facetime friends and play some family games but it’s enough at the moment so I appreciate them. But I still work at a grocery store so I still get the opportunity to go out and clear my mind.
