Lakeville North 2021 graduate Ian Paterson is one of 29 students worldwide to receive a college scholarship through Dover Sons and Daughters.
He is the son of Kip Paterson – a Colder Products Company employee, which is based in Roseville and is an operating company within Dover, a diversified global manufacturer.
Ian’s parents, Kip and Nicole Paterson, are Lakeville residents.
“I’m really thankful for the Dover scholarship as it’ll allow me to pursue research and broader opportunities as I further my education,” said Ian Paterson, who will major in computer engineering at the University of Minnesota.
“There are so many reasons to love working at CPC, and the benefits are definitely key. We’re grateful for the generous gift from Dover,” Kip Paterson said.
A committee of college admissions professionals selects the winners based on academic excellence, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities. Winners are eligible to receive up to $10,000 in scholarship support over four years of their undergraduate education.
Now in its tenth year, the Dover program has made 343 awards totaling $2.3 million.
CPC also offers a separate scholarship program for all employees’ dependents who are pursuing education after high school. Students attending a two or four-year college, university or vocational/technical school are eligible for $1,200 annually during their continued enrollment in an accredited institution.
