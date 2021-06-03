Family: Mom - Marya Puhek, sister - Anna Puhek
Top five activities/interests: Soccer, DECA, being at the lake, country music, hanging out with friends.
What are your plans after graduation?
I’m going to the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities next year. I’m double majoring in finance and management information systems there.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I chose this field of study because it has been something I have been interested in for awhile and I have gotten experience with it through DECA. Finance has interested me with investing for a while as well as managing money and creating plans. I’m the Senior Class treasurer at North, which has given me some experience with that. Through DECA I have worked on projects that I created websites, apps and events that have interested me in the technology sector of business. I think the combination of finance and technology will help me to further my career and eventually become a leader within a business.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
A mentor that I had who has helped me throughout my whole life has been my mom. She has always been there to support me no matter what it was. She was at all of my soccer games to support me and would always help me with anything I needed if I had questions. I wouldn’t be who I am today without her.
What was your favorite class or activity? How did that help you become the student you are today? What was the most beneficial part of the class or activity?
My favorite class that I took was AP U.S. History. The class definitely wasn’t my favorite in terms of content and fun, but it taught me a lot and I use a lot of the skills I learned there in every class. It was probably the hardest class I took in high school and it took the most work outside of school to learn. Mr. Gassman taught the class, and he is one of my favorite teachers that I’ve had. He taught us a ton of skills that transfer to all of our other classes and life in general. One of the big takeaways from that class was how it helped my work ethic. I learned that you only get what you put into things. You needed to put a lot of work in that class to be successful, and that mindset has transferred to everything else that I do. It was worth it in the end, and I am glad that I took that class.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year-plus? How did you overcome it?
The most difficult part of the past year has been not being able to be in-person for the last year we have as a senior class together. It was hard to end our time together online through a screen. We overcame these difficulties by making the most of the time we had together and trying to plan events when we could. It was nice to be able to have an in-person prom and graduation to end the year with.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Some advice I would give to younger students is to get involved in extracurricular activities and events. These activities help you gain a variety of skills that you don’t get from school and they will help you as you progress through high school and college. Being in leadership positions within these activities also gives you the opportunity to help other kids and peers gain the skills you learned as well.
