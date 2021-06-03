Family: Mom, Dad, younger sister (seventh grade)
Top five activities/interests: Tennis (captain this year), Entrepreneurship Club (club president), Science Olympiad, golf, volunteering at Inner City Tennis
What are your plans after graduation?
University of Wisconsin-Madison to study computer science
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I have always been interested in how much technology impacts the world we live in and how everything is run by it. I like how there isn’t just one part to it but many parts that work together.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My biggest mentor has been my dad. He has worked in the STEM industry all his life and has taught and introduced me to a lot of concepts and aspects of technology. He helped me see how the different aspects of tech play out in the real world and that there isn’t one stereotype that fits someone in the STEM field and that anyone can have a role in the industry.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year-plus? How did you overcome it?
The most difficult part about last year from last year was just not knowing what to expect. With COVID nobody knew when things would go back to “normal” and that really scared me how everything was up in the air. I learned that pretty much all our lives we are going to have things that happen that are just unexpected and out of our control. Friends and family helped me overcome this by giving me an outlet and a support system.
If you are willing to learn and put in hard work, anything is possible. A lot of the time I feel like kids our age are scared to try new things because we are afraid we won’t be good at it, but what helped me is realizing it’s OK to not be amazing at everything when we first get into it and that the most important part is trying.
