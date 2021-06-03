Family: Parents Michelle and Brad, twin sister Anna - also a senior at North, younger brother Sam, eighth-grader at Century Middle School
Top five activities/interests: Sports: hockey, soccer, trap shooting; clubs: NHS vice president, Service and Social Group, All For One volunteering club.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be continuing my education studying commercial aviation at the University of North Dakota. It was a tough decision between that and my other passion: physics. I also am keeping my options open with possibly serving with the Air Force. My twin sister will also be attending UND to study nursing. We didn’t plan it that way - we just arrived at the same conclusion.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I choose this field of study because ever since my first time taking the controls of a small Cesna 172, I felt that flying is what I want to do. It is such a liberating experience for me to sit inside the cockpit with nothing ahead of me but open skies. I can see myself someday flying large passenger planes, or maybe special humanitarian missions. It would be the best of both worlds to incorporate helping others with my career aspirations.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
My mom more than anyone else has been my biggest supporter and source of inspiration. She’s been through some hard times with her health and has shown me that no matter what life throws at you, giving up is not an option. She’s in her second battle with cancer and inspires me to keep a good attitude and give each day your best effort. She taught me to “get up, show up and never give up.” Through her experiences, I’ve learned that the best way to help someone in need is to ask, “How can I help?” Or just step in and do something, because people often don’t feel comfortable asking for help.
What was your favorite class or activity? How did that help you become the student you are today? What was the most beneficial part of the class or activity?
Physics was always my favorite class - it’s practical math with real-world applications. In two years of AP Physics, Mr. Drangeid taught me how to view problems in a certain way that would lead to solutions. First, you write down all the variables and information that you know, then you identify what you need to find or solve for. From there you identify the method or equation that will solve the problem. Having everything in front of you helps organize and apply a system for finding a solution. Another favorite class is weightlifting. I take a really heavy class load with several AP classes so it’s beneficial to give my brain a break and work on physical health, too. The class is largely self-directed so I learned how to work toward goals and practice discipline.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year-plus? How did you overcome it?
As if senior year isn’t stressful enough in having to decide your future, constantly adapting to changing circumstances regarding distance learning and in-person learning was a real test of flexibility! Sports and activities were also always on the line - you never knew if COVID would shut down your season any minute and leave you with unfinished business. It helped to know that my friends and peers also felt the same as I did. I learned to appreciate each day for what it was. I learned that sometimes if you feel like things are out of your control, it helps to find something small that you can control. One thing that helped was volunteering for Meals on Wheels to cover the increased demand for services during the pandemic - at least I felt like I was doing something positive to help others get through this hard time, which helped me feel better when I was feeling helpless myself. I felt it was my obligation as a young and healthy member of society to step up and serve a need. Many of the regular volunteers felt unsafe making deliveries as the pandemic started, so I stepped in on as many routes as I could. I also volunteered at the Meals on Wheels kitchen right in the heart of the Minneapolis protests when the regular volunteers were uncertain about coming out. It was a difficult time for our community, but it also revealed how much good there still is in spite of everything, and how we can come together to help each other. That gave me a lot of hope that we will get through this.
What advice would you give to younger students?
High school years will test you - whether it’s peer pressure, failure, disappointment, distractions, or even your own negative thoughts, so you need to figure out who you are and what you stand for. Sticking to that can really be hard. It helps to use your resources and find positive people (friends, parents, teachers, staff) who will support you and encourage you. I also recommend finding the right balance between school, sports, friends, work and community. Taking 11 AP classes over four years, playing multiple sports, working a part time job, and volunteering was really demanding and I got used to staying up pretty late, but I have no regrets. I’m pretty proud of my hard work and look forward to the next chapter!
