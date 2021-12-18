Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund President Kevin Werwie of Lakeville and the rest of its Board of Directors presented on Dec. 8 doctors and staff at Children’s Minnesota with a check in the amount of $256,000 supporting targeted children’s cancer research efforts for the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorders program in the upper Midwest.
Funds were raised as part of the 2021 Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic from Aug. 5-8 at LifeTime in White Bear Lake. Celebrating its 36th anniversary this year, the event raised almost $350,000 for the cause, the second highest total in tournament history.
“We are so appreciative of all our sponsors, donors, players, and volunteers who give so generously each year to continue this important work in partnership with Children’s Minnesota,” Werwie said. “The progress made over the past 36 years - and the positive impact of this research to the children and families impacted by cancer – is simply astounding. We remain steadfast in our commitment to Children’s Minnesota in continuing this targeted research until a cure has been found.”
The allocation of the $256,000 will be divided equally between the Pine Tree Endowment Fund and the Children’s Minnesota Annual Research Program Operating Fund supporting targeted research needs of DICER1 related tumors and coping with the long-term effects of cancer treatment.
In 2020, Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund announced the establishment of the Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic endowed chair in cancer and blood disorders research and the appointment of Dr. Kris Ann Schultz as its inaugural chair. Children’s Minnesota has the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorders program in the Upper Midwest, caring for more than 58% of children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders in Minnesota.
“We are grateful for all the ways Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund supports childhood cancer research right here in Minnesota and around the world,” Schultz said. “Rare cancer and supportive care research efforts funded by Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund have true local impact and global reach. Thanks to this amazing organization, we are learning more about how best to treat childhood cancers, and working to develop more effective and less toxic therapies while keeping kids strong and active throughout their treatment journey.”
“This has been a long-standing partnership for over 30 years between our two organizations,” Children’s Minnesota President and CEO Dr. Marc Gorelick said. “The Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund is one of our most important donors and fundraisers for our organization, and the amount of time and effort that goes into that fundraising fueled by the passion they have for our mission is amazing.”
Since 1986, the Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic has raised almost $6.35 million for childhood cancer research efforts at Children’s Minnesota and around the world. The 37th annual tournament is scheduled for Aug. 4-7, 2022. Details about the tournament and how to get involved are available at www.ptacf.org.
