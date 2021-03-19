lv vaccine support c.jpg
Sgt. Robert OSteen

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Joshua Paicer, a Lakeville native assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Center Indian Head, informs a community member about the 15-minute observation area after receiving their vaccine at the state-run, federally-supported Community Vaccination Center at Medgar Evers College in Queens, New York, March 10. As a Type 2 site, it can provide approximately 3,000 doses of vaccine a day. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

