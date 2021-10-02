Lakeville native Erin Grand is carving out a musical career in Nashville, as she recently released some new music to her growing fan base.
Her two latest singles – “Lonely Does” and “Better With Wine” – show off her dynamic personality exploring both the loss of love and being more carefree and quirky.
Grand, who started in the music business in a Lakeville Christian rock band then in an acoustic duo with her friend Madison, relocated full-time to Nashville in February 2020. She’s devoting most of her waking hours to developing her songwriting craft and musical talents.
“ ‘Lonely Does’ was the first song I wrote in Nashville and it completely rocked my world and changed my life,” Grand told Sounds Like Nashville. “One of my co-writers, Allie Dunn, came in with the idea and we didn’t totally know what to do with it or what it meant until we started digging deeper, which is funny because the title seems pretty self-explanatory. Once the song was almost half done we all started realizing how relatable this song really could be. We’ve all been through major heartbreak in our lives whether it’s a break up or a true loss in your life. We realized it was a lot more than just a break up song and it truly was a reflection of how somebody could grieve during an actual loss of a loved one.”
In October 2020, Grand released her debut single “Mood,” as she continues to release new music, backed by a team solely composed of women. She’s a member of Nashville’s Song Suffragettes, a collective of female songwriters focused on helping female artists be heard in the music industry.
“I never really excelled in school - it just wasn’t my thing. And I’ve never had a full-time job that didn’t involve music,” she said. “It’s what I was put here to do.”
Drawing inspiration from the stylings of favorites Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, Grand’s sound - which she calls “pop country with a lot of soul” – compliments her lyrical voice.
“I like to write about what could be … made up things,” she said. “Imagining things in a way that most men or women would dream of wanting.”
Grand has won the grand prize at the Midwest CMO — SongTown Songwriter Forum and the Female Vocalist of the Year at the Midwest Country Music Organization Awards in 2019 and 2020.
Grand recently took time out from her busy schedule to answer a few questions for the newspaper.
What is your current day-to-day schedule? Playing shows? Writing music? Rehearsing? Etc.
My weekdays are typically pretty packed with writing one to two times a day and creating content to put out to fans. Typically, writes go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then I have the rest of my day to create something for my social platforms! During the weekends, I play shows or have full band rehearsals for bigger, upcoming events!
What is the lifestyle like? Enjoyable, stressful, fun, a roller coaster?
Right now, it’s very enjoyable with a sprinkle of stress, haha! I wouldn’t trade my career for anything in this world, but like everyone else, there are good days and bad days in the industry. Typically, they’re all pretty great though. I would also say my life can be very uncertain, because you just never know what’s going to happen to you in the music business. Sometimes it’s slow and challenging, not knowing when your bigger goals are going to be fulfilled. ... But then, one day, you could play a show, and the next thing you know your life could be changed in the best way. It’s as simple as having that right person in the room.
What kind of support network do you have in your career? How much does that mean to you?
Back home in Minnesota I have the world’s greatest family (I may be a little biased there). They’re so extremely supportive - from my immediate family, to my extended family, to my hometown friends. I couldn’t ask for a better support system there. Down in Nashville, I’m incredibly blessed to have an awesome team behind me as well. My Quinton Digital team, my Elicity Public Relations team, and of course all of the amazing friends that I’ve made along the way as well.
How do you feel about your career at this point? What is the next step?
I feel very comfortable and confident in where I’m at in my career. Every single musician’s path is so different down here, and it’s fun creating and finding my own. The next steps are releasing new music (which is coming really soon) and continuing writing for music to come later next year as well. Lots of fun things coming in the near future, and I can’t wait for it all to be out there in the world. I hope it can make my hometown proud!
To learn more about Erin Grand, visit ErinGrand.com, and follow Erin Grand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
