Conner Hyden of Lakeville, successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in cyber operations and a commission as a U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenant. He is a graduate of Lakeville North High School.
At the academy Hyden was a member of the Navy hockey team.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy is a four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.
Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.
The academy’s alumni include, one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.
