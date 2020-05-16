Challenges from COVID-19 didn’t deter University of Minnesota-Duluth marketing analytics students from competing and securing first place in data visualization at the ninth annual Midwest Undergraduate Data Analytics Competition.
The team of Kameron Stone from Lakeville, Kellen Bergs, Anna Plotnik, Lane Vugteveen and Matthew Schmitz earned top honors in data visualization.
MUDAC involves teams spending 24 hours working on a two-part data analytics problem, which is then judged. This year’s challenge was analyzing historical district court data and predicting outcomes of civil rights litigation with data provided by Thomson Reuters.
With COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, the competition occurred via a 24-hour Zoom online call over the weekend of March 28 and 29 rather than in person. That was just one of the many obstacles the students had to deal with.
Students, who are normally well versed in SAS software by spring, also had to learn R software before the competition. The switch to R was necessary because of the online nature of the event.
“Winning the Data Visualization award for the second year in a row tells you something about the caliber of the students in this program and their skill in telling stories and sharing insights from data,” said Steve Sharkey, interim director of the Consumer Insights and Analytics program.
“MUDAC happened the very first weekend after spring break, and campus had closed. Both teams from the program did an incredible job adjusting to a new world; new software that we hadn’t covered yet; and new analytical techniques that were yet to be covered — all due to the COVID-19 changes. Rather than giving up, they persevered and delivered impressive results.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.