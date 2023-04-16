Lakeville National Day of Prayer to be held at Lakeville City Hall Apr 16, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lakeville National Day of Prayer will be held Thursday, May 4, noon to 1 p.m. at Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave.People are asked to join the event in prayer for the city and the nation. There will be the presentation of the colors by the Lakeville VFW.For more information, visit nationaldayofprayer.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville Lakeville National Day Of Prayer Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Elko New Market family of teen who died seeks financial help Public invited to Eagan’s Central Commons re-envision planning Eagan High Theatre entertains with ‘Shrek the Musical’ City to give Burnsville Center project a $1.1 million boost Alleged abuse of vulnerable senior brings charges, lawsuit E-editions Dakota County Tribune Apr 14, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Apr 14, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Apr 14, 2023 0
