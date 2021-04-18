Lakeville National Day of Prayer will be held noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave.
Organizers said they are grateful to meet in person this year, and they ask people to wear a mask.
The event will include prayer for the city and nation and a presentation of the colors by the Lakeville VFW.
For more information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
