Terms expiring for five offices
Elected officials serving cities and school districts across Minnesota, the U.S. and even the world are facing some of the most challenging decisions they have ever made.
The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down many businesses, public facing government services along with schools in mid-March has left many entities with uncertain budgets.
That makes the decisions voters will make at the polls in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election, even more important.
There won’t be primary elections for local offices Aug. 11, as candidates for municipal and school district positions in Lakeville and the Lakeville Area School District will file July 28 to Aug. 11 for terms that will start Jan. 1, 2021.
The terms of Lakeville City Council members Brian Wheeler and Luke Hellier are expiring this year.
Hellier has already announced his intention to seek re-election. John Bermel, a former Apple Valley Police captain, said on Monday he would also seek a seat on the council.
The terms of Lakeville Area School Board members Bob Erickson, Judy Keliher and Terry Lind expire this year.
City Council members and School Board members are elected to four-year terms, with elections for two council seats and three board seats held in November of even-numbered years and terms beginning Jan. 1 following the election.
The terms of Mayor Doug Anderson and Council Members Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee expire Dec. 31, 2022. That is when the terms of School Board members Zach Duckworth, Lynn Gorski and Kathy Lewis also expire. Duckworth is running as the Republicans’ endorsed candidate in Senate District 58 against DFLer Matt Little.
All council and board positions are at-large, meaning all council and board members represent the entire city or school district, respectively.
The City Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
The regular business meetings of the School Board are conducted on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. at Lakeville City Hall, unless otherwise noted.
Meetings occasionally are scheduled at other times.
Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and eligible to vote in the city of Lakeville or District 194.
To run for a City Council or School Board seat, candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy at City Hall or the District Office, respectively, during the official filing period.
An affidavit of candidacy and $40 filing fee is required for City Council.
Questions regarding Lakeville Area Schools elections should be directed to Tom Bonnet, assistant to the superintendent, at 952-232-2001 or bonn4635@isd194.org.
More information is at https://www.lakevillemn.gov/1001/Filing-for-Local-Office or https://isd194.org/about/board-of-education/elections.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.