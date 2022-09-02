Jennifer Johnson suffered head trauma after incident
The 46-year-old Lakeville woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing 175th Street on Monday night was identified as Jennifer Johnson by friends supporting the family on GoFundMe and CaringBridge sites.
Johnson, the owner of Jennifer Johnson Interior Design, was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries, underwent a three-hour surgery primarily to address severe head trauma, and was reportedly stable, according to a CaringBridge update on Thursday.
“She continues to amaze us with her strength! Her eyes reacted slightly to light stimulus which is something that hasn’t happened so far,” the CaringBridge site said. “We will take this very small change as a good but guarded sign.”
Johnson suffered severe head trauma, a shattered pelvis, collapsed lung, internal injuries and several other broken bones, according to the CaringBridge site. She was unresponsive at the time of the incident, was intubated and rushed to the hospital.
Johnson was a block away from her home when she was struck, according to the CaringBridge site.
In a show of support for the Johnson family, area residents have been placing blue ribbons around trees and posts throughout town.
Johnson and husband Jeremy are the parents of Andrew, Alex and Henry.
“It has been incredible to see the way the community is rallying around Jen and her family!” the site said.
“She so special and loved by so many. At this time all we can do is pray and hope for a miracle to bring our sweet girl back to us,” the site said in a Tuesday update after a prayer vigil was held in Lakeville near the site of the crash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.