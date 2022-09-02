lv jennifer johnson update

Jeremy and Jennifer Johnson with their three children Andrew, Alex and Henry

Jennifer Johnson suffered head trauma after incident

The 46-year-old Lakeville woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing 175th Street on Monday night was identified as Jennifer Johnson by friends supporting the family on GoFundMe and CaringBridge sites. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

Tags

Load comments