A 25-year-old Lakeville man was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Wisconsin to five years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Zakaree Stelzer pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 26.
On Dec. 10, 2020, an officer from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department (Wisconsin) pulled over a car occupied by Stelzer and his co-defendant, Doua Moua, for a cracked windshield and reckless driving, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The officer confirmed that Stelzer and Moua both had active state arrest warrants. Officers searched the car and found a toolbox in the trunk that contained approximately 465 grams, or just over 1 pound of methamphetamine.
Typical prices for a gram of meth is around $40, which means the meth might have a street value of $18,600, according to U.S. Drug Enforcement information.
During post-arrest interviews, Stelzer and Moua admitted buying the methamphetamine together in the Twin Cities, the press release said.
Stelzer and Moua both stated that they intended to sell the methamphetamine in the Wisconsin Rapids area.
At the sentencing hearing, its was noted that Stelzer’s possession of a “staggering amount” of methamphetamine was troubling. Telephone records showed that Stelzer had a history of trafficking drugs in the Wisconsin Rapids area, and that Stelzer’s criminal history was limited.
Moua was previously sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in the offense on Oct. 19. The charge against Stelzer was a result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Mondovi (Wisconsin) Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
