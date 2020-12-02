A Lakeville man who was injured during an officer-involved shooting Saturday, Nov. 28, in St. Paul has been charged in Dakota County District Court with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and second-degree assault.
Joseph Javonte Washington, 31, of Lakeville, continues to be treated for his injuries at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The charges stem from a series of events that occurred in the hours leading up to the officer involved shooting incident. The initial incident took place at the victim’s Lakeville residence starting around 6:30 p.m.
The vehicle Washington and the victim were in crashed near the intersection of Rice Street and Maryland Avenue West in St. Paul at approximately 7:55 p.m. A short time later, Washington broke into a St. Paul home. An investigation into what happened during the break-in is underway.
St. Paul police officers responded to the area following a 911 call from the St. Paul homeowner. After a search of the area, they located Washington hiding in a dumpster in the alley behind the 1000 block of Rice Street.
According to the BCA, during the arrest, St. Paul officer Anthony Dean discharged his handgun, officer Jacob Pederson discharged his Taser and officer Colleen Rooney deployed her K-9.
St. Paul officers who also deployed a Taser and PepperBall gun will be identified after they provide interviews to BCA investigators.
There were no weapons recovered from the site of the shooting or the dumpster.
There is body camera video of the officer-involved shooting incident. Squad cameras captured portions of the incident.
The BCA is investigating the officer-involved shooting and the home break-in in St. Paul. Lakeville Police Department is investigating the incident in that city.
The investigation by the BCA Force Investigation Unit into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing. When the investigation is complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office for review.
